National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it is targeting to register one million citizens on the insurance scheme this year.

NHIMA Director-General, James Kapesa says the Authority has so far registered 820, 000 members on the National Health Insurance Scheme adding that it also targets to register three million in the next five years.

Speaking during the NHIMA Media Orientations Workshop in Lusaka today, Mr Kapesa said the workshop is aimed at orienting journalists on the operations of NHIMA because they play a major role in communities within their jurisdiction.

He stated that journalists are key partners that will help educate the public on the services that NHIMA offers.

Mr Kapesa urged journalists to monitor how the Authority is operating in all parts of the country after undergoing the training,

And NHIMA Director of Quality Assurance and Accreditation, Mpuma Kamanga said 132 public facilities across the country and eight private facilities have been accredited by NHIMA to provide health services to its members.

Dr Kamanga explained that 120, 000 membership cards have been issued to registered members across the country.

He further explained that the health scheme covers high cost services adding that the Authority has procured 70 high cost beds for Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

“Services are provided in a cashless manner and they include cover of the pre-existing conditions, limitless access to benefits, covers high cost services and dedicated NHIMA wards,” Dr Kamanga said.

Dr Kamanga disclosed that NHIMA receives over 21,000 medical claims a month from members accessing the scheme.

He added that the Scheme aims at complementing efforts towards universal health coverage by introducing innovative financing solutions for health care.

National Health Insurance Management Authority was established after President Edgar Lungu signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act Number 2 of 2018 and supported by SI 63 of 2019.

NHI is a risk mitigation mechanism by which the insured is protected against financial catastrophe resulting from medical expenses.