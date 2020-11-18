9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

NHIMA targets one million members in 2020

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Health NHIMA targets one million members in 2020
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it is targeting to register one million citizens on the insurance scheme this year.

NHIMA Director-General, James Kapesa says the Authority has so far registered 820, 000 members on the National Health Insurance Scheme adding that it also targets to register three million in the next five years.

Speaking during the NHIMA Media Orientations Workshop in Lusaka today, Mr Kapesa said the workshop is aimed at orienting journalists on the operations of NHIMA because they play a major role in communities within their jurisdiction.

He stated that journalists are key partners that will help educate the public on the services that NHIMA offers.

Mr Kapesa urged journalists to monitor how the Authority is operating in all parts of the country after undergoing the training,

And NHIMA Director of Quality Assurance and Accreditation, Mpuma Kamanga said 132 public facilities across the country and eight private facilities have been accredited by NHIMA to provide health services to its members.

Dr Kamanga explained that 120, 000 membership cards have been issued to registered members across the country.

He further explained that the health scheme covers high cost services adding that the Authority has procured 70 high cost beds for Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

“Services are provided in a cashless manner and they include cover of the pre-existing conditions, limitless access to benefits, covers high cost services and dedicated NHIMA wards,” Dr Kamanga said.

Dr Kamanga disclosed that NHIMA receives over 21,000 medical claims a month from members accessing the scheme.

He added that the Scheme aims at complementing efforts towards universal health coverage by introducing innovative financing solutions for health care.

National Health Insurance Management Authority was established after President Edgar Lungu signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act Number 2 of 2018 and supported by SI 63 of 2019.

NHI is a risk mitigation mechanism by which the insured is protected against financial catastrophe resulting from medical expenses.

Previous articleNorthern Parts of Ndola in Water Shortage Crisis for almost a week
Next articleLuanshya man found murdered, tied to a tree.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Electoral Commission of Zambia captures over 1 million voters in a week , despite challenges

Despite the hiccups to the start of the voter registration, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has managed to...
Read more
General News

Lusambo calls for truce over development of land surrounding Kenneth Kaunda International airport

Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has directed the Zambia Airforce and Chongwe council to ensure that all developments on the disputed land...
Read more
Columns

COVID-19 is a ‘wake-up command’ to address Africa’s challenges – Tony Blair

Chief Editor - 1
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, November 17, 2020/ -- We have the same problems but what we also have is vastly increased urgency – Blair; Agriculture...
Read more
General News

Luanshya man found murdered, tied to a tree.

Chief Editor - 1
Police in Mpongwe district have picked a body of man aged 40, found murdered and tied to a tree by unknown people. ...
Read more
Health

NHIMA targets one million members in 2020

Chief Editor - 0
National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it is targeting to register one million citizens on the insurance scheme this year. NHIMA Director-General, James...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Covid-19 Vaccine: Zambia opts for Russian version

Health Chief Editor - 24
Zambia is eager to get Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as soon as it hits the market, Zambia’s Ambassador to Russia has revealed. Mr Shadreck...
Read more

Take mask seriously to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 spread– Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 13
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has re- emphasised the need for members of the public to take the mask mandate seriously to avoid...
Read more

Open doors to the public, National Health Insurance Management Authority told

Health Chief Editor - 1
NATIONAL Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) director general, James Kapesa has urged facilities where it offers services to open up doors to its members...
Read more

Utilise Health Insurance Scheme-Zambians advised

Health Chief Editor - 6
The National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) Director General, James Kapesa has called on Zambians both in the formal and informal sectors to register...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.