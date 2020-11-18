9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Northern Parts of Ndola in Water Shortage Crisis for almost a week

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Northern Parts of Ndola in Water Shortage Crisis for almost...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Water blues have hit the northern part of Ndola district for almost a week making affected residents to appeal to the Utility firm , Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company to address the crisis immediately.

The affected areas are namely Minsundu, Northrise, Chifubu, Pamodzi, Mitengo, Kanini, Chipulukusu, Hillcrest,Kansenshi, Dolla Hill, Twapia among others.

“It is unacceptable going for seven days without water especially that we are already in the rain season. And surprising enough, Kafubu water has not engaged us on the matter,” lamented some affected residents

George Bwalya, a resident of Northrise on his colleagues’ behalf said people have now resorted to fetching water from shallow wells which he added are ‘breeding grounds for bacteria that cause diarrhea disease.

Mr. Bwalya added that the affected communities are now hesitant to use their flushable toilets whenever answering the call of nature.

“This is unacceptable. We can’t continue leaving like this. Why would people start running away from their own homes because of water? We are urging Kafubu to stop playing games, we want proper services,” Bwalya said.

And Isaac Simata said some sections of Chifubu Township last saw a drop of water from taps on Monday last week, describing the situation as ‘unacceptable.’

But when contacted for a comment, Kansenshi ward Councillor, Brenda Mwamba has expressed ignorance on the matter.

Ms. Mwamba said she is not aware of the erratic water supply in her ward.

Meanwhile, Kafubu water has attributed the erratic supply of water to technical power challenges currently affecting it’s Minsundu 1 and Minsundu 2 water treatment plants.

“Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Limited would like to inform its esteemed customers that there is erratic water supply and no water in some parts of Ndola’s Northern zone, “ the utility firm’s Public Relations Unit said.

This is due to technical power challenges affecting our Minsundu water treatment plants,” read part of the statement issued by the public relations unit obtained by ZANIS.

Previous articleMapoma calls for safety of journalists in Zambia
Next articleNHIMA targets one million members in 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Electoral Commission of Zambia captures over 1 million voters in a week , despite challenges

Despite the hiccups to the start of the voter registration, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has managed to...
Read more
General News

Lusambo calls for truce over development of land surrounding Kenneth Kaunda International airport

Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has directed the Zambia Airforce and Chongwe council to ensure that all developments on the disputed land...
Read more
Columns

COVID-19 is a ‘wake-up command’ to address Africa’s challenges – Tony Blair

Chief Editor - 1
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, November 17, 2020/ -- We have the same problems but what we also have is vastly increased urgency – Blair; Agriculture...
Read more
General News

Luanshya man found murdered, tied to a tree.

Chief Editor - 1
Police in Mpongwe district have picked a body of man aged 40, found murdered and tied to a tree by unknown people. ...
Read more
Health

NHIMA targets one million members in 2020

Chief Editor - 0
National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it is targeting to register one million citizens on the insurance scheme this year. NHIMA Director-General, James...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusambo calls for truce over development of land surrounding Kenneth Kaunda International airport

General News Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has directed the Zambia Airforce and Chongwe council to ensure that all developments on the disputed land...
Read more

Luanshya man found murdered, tied to a tree.

General News Chief Editor - 1
Police in Mpongwe district have picked a body of man aged 40, found murdered and tied to a tree by unknown people. ...
Read more

Mapoma calls for safety of journalists in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 0
Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director general Josephine Mapoma has called for continued stakeholder collaboration against incidences ...
Read more

Ndola maid pleads innocence over child theft charge

General News Chief Editor - 4
A maid , who allegedly stole three children in Ndola recently, has pleaded not guilty to the charge. This is a matter...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.