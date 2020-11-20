The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is in the process of recruiting an extra 1,100 staff to beef up the staff already in the field as a way of enhancing the efficiency in the voter registration exercise.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has disclosed this today during the Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council -NGOCC- 21st General Assembly in Lusaka.

Mr. Nshindano also said the new registration process is meant to enhance the credibility of the voter register ahead of the 2021 General election.

He said the Commission had to do away with the old register as it was not compatible with some of the new security features required of the new voter register.

Mr. Nshindano has encouraged Zambians to register in the ongoing voter registration process.

And speaking during the same function, ECZ Vice-Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe encouraged women to register as voters in order to participate in the governance of the country.

Meanwhile, NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga said the women’s movement is currently implementing a coordinated elections campaign strategy to increase women’s participation in politics and decision-making.