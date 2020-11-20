9.5 C
The Electoral Commission of Zambia to recruit additional 1,100 staff

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is in the process of recruiting an extra 1,100 staff to beef up the staff already in the field as a way of enhancing the efficiency in the voter registration exercise.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has disclosed this today during the Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council -NGOCC- 21st General Assembly in Lusaka.

Mr. Nshindano also said the new registration process is meant to enhance the credibility of the voter register ahead of the 2021 General election.

He said the Commission had to do away with the old register as it was not compatible with some of the new security features required of the new voter register.

Mr. Nshindano has encouraged Zambians to register in the ongoing voter registration process.

And speaking during the same function, ECZ Vice-Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe encouraged women to register as voters in order to participate in the governance of the country.

Meanwhile, NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga said the women’s movement is currently implementing a coordinated elections campaign strategy to increase women’s participation in politics and decision-making.

Previous articleUPND Is Headed For Another Loss in 2021

6 COMMENTS

  4. Excellent development. The ecz has listen to our complaints and requests as their customers and they have reacted accordingly. Remember that this is also created a 1100 Jobs. It’s a win win.

    Twalumba kapati

  5. “Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land, they own and control the corporations that’ve long since bought and paid for, the parliament,, the state funds, …., they got the judges in their back pocket, and they own all the big media companies so they control just about all of the news and the information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend millions of Kwachas every year lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else. But I’ll tell you what they don’t want. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical…

