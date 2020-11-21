Traditional leaders in Mansa district have called on the government through the Ministry of Religious Affairs to seriously scrutinize the activities of pastors in the nation.

Speaking at a meeting with National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Hon. Rev. Mrs. Godfridah Sumaili yesterday afternoon, the Chiefs expressed concern at the strange behaviour of some clergy, calling it below the accepted standard of who are supposed to be men of God.

The Chiefs said in as much as they value the role the church plays in society, some doctrines and practices by some clergy leave a lot to be desired and if left unchecked can cause a lot of problems for the nation.

The Chiefs have however nodded the establishment of the Chaplaincy office in Chiefdoms.

Speaking on behalf of the other Chiefs at the meeting, Chief Mabumba stated that the training of Chaplins in Chiefdoms which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs will go a long way in demystifying Chiefs and Chiefdoms in the nation.

Hon. Sumaili has since thanked the traditional leaders for their observations and promised that her Ministry will look into all their concerns and quickly harmonise issues.