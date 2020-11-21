The United Party for National Development (UPND) has urged President Lungu that integrity, dignity and honesty matter more in a leader than titles.

UPND former National IPS Samuel Ngwila has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to stopping clamouring for dictatorial titles but instead emulate UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in seeking for solutions to the country’s numerous social, cultural, political and economic challenges.

Commenting on Lungu’s demands that he must from now henceforth be called “President General” to differentiate himself from other presidents from both political parties and organisations, UPND member, Samuel Ngwira said that it was unfortunate that Lungu was more concerned about how he must be addressed as opposed to addressing the numerous challenges the country is facing.

He stated that he was left to wonder why Mr Lungu was more preoccupied with the dictatorial title of “President General” when issues to do with the insurmountable debt mountain needed solutions.

Mr Ngwira stated that he was at pains to note that Mr Lungu could shamelessly go to extremes on a mere title when impoverished majority Zambians living below the poverty datum line were craving for answers to the numerous problems they were facing.

He has since appealed to Mr Lungu to emulate Mr Hichilema’s style of looking for solutions to the current debt crisis, loadshedding, perennial flooding and rampant corruption.