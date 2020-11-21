9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 21, 2020
President Edgar Lungu should stop clamouring for dictatorial titles

By Chief Editor
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has urged President Lungu that integrity, dignity and honesty matter more in a leader than titles.

UPND former National IPS Samuel Ngwila has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to stopping clamouring for dictatorial titles but instead emulate UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in seeking for solutions to the country’s numerous social, cultural, political and economic challenges.

Commenting on Lungu’s demands that he must from now henceforth be called “President General” to differentiate himself from other presidents from both political parties and organisations, UPND member, Samuel Ngwira said that it was unfortunate that Lungu was more concerned about how he must be addressed as opposed to addressing the numerous challenges the country is facing.

He stated that he was left to wonder why Mr Lungu was more preoccupied with the dictatorial title of “President General” when issues to do with the insurmountable debt mountain needed solutions.

Mr Ngwira stated that he was at pains to note that Mr Lungu could shamelessly go to extremes on a mere title when impoverished majority Zambians living below the poverty datum line were craving for answers to the numerous problems they were facing.

He has since appealed to Mr Lungu to emulate Mr Hichilema’s style of looking for solutions to the current debt crisis, loadshedding, perennial flooding and rampant corruption.

6 COMMENTS

  1. Ba pf (Kaizer Zulu explain), do you have a policy on broadcasting in this country, like the dos & don’ts of radio DJ. Like what is radio language or topics. Or do you only react to radios when they are opposing your thievery.
    Radios in Zambia, a so called christian nation, are a shock. DJs only promote beer drinking & sex, both in comments & songs played. Komboni is worse. Even lady DJs are scary. In this country, is every song done by musicians radio worthy? Songs played are about getting drunk, beer drinking, bokosi, gumu gumu, uku momonya, mpwimpwi etc. All day. Radios have no educational or enlightening content. There are no programs on youth upliftment, what businesses youths can get into. Nothing of farming as ventures for youths. What country is pf running really?

  3. There is absolutely no trace of integrity, dignity and honesty that matters more in a leader in kleptoh².
    . Tribalism
    . Divisiveness
    . Pomposity
    . Sodomite behavior
    . Kleptomaniac
    . Greed
    . Ill wisher
    . Falsehood
    . Xenophobic
    . Corrupt
    . Unpatriotic
    . Selfish
    . Regional
    . Unprogressive
    . u5ness
    . Inexperienced
    . Highly suspicious etc

  4. Under 5 surrogates with their cheap politicking. You always lose because fail to connect properly with masses. You focusing on a non-issue there, a stupid twist by a tabloid desperate to sell its copies to gullible people like you

  6. When a leader runs out of ideas, he gives himself titles.
    Late Joseph mobutu was one such leader. Despite his lack of military background, he bestowed military ranks on himself.
    And even his chosen name Mobutu seseko wazabanga nkukumwendo was nothing but just a grandiose title.
    It’s a feel good dose,
    Enjoy it

Loading...
