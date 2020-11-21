By Sunday Chanda
We are aware that the Opposition and its foreign paymasters have heightened their campaign of injuring Zambia’s reputation in order to instil fear and doubt in the minds of unsuspecting members of the public.
Those funding the Opposition believe this strategy could trigger a regime change to allow for their puppets to usurp power. They have auctioned Zambia in exchange for promissory notes touching on the country’s mineral wealth and other natural resources.
The Opposition and its funders seem to forget that citizens have repeatedly and emphatically stated that Zambia is not for sale, not even to the highest bidder.
Therefore, Citizens will not fall for the lies and falsehoods being championed by the Opposition and their international sponsors bent on vilifying His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and discrediting the Republic of Zambia.
We are not shocked that what President Lungu said jokingly about Zambia having too many presidents has been twisted to imply something else.
While acknowledging the hard times faced by the majority of our people and small businesses amidst corona virus, citizens are fully aware that President Lungu has continued to deliver in all the ten (10) Provinces of Zambia without exception.
This he has been able to do amidst very difficult circumstances such as the climate change induced droughts and more recently COVID-19 which has negatively impacted on economies of the world and Zambia is no exception.
Patriotic Front under President Lungu has continued to unite the nation premised on the understanding that Zambia is a land with promise, purpose and destiny. Contrary to the lies planted by the Opposition in sections of international and domestic media, PF remains committed to creating a better life for all Zambians without exception. The challenges we face today are but a passing phase!
In order to take Zambia to its promised land, and achieving economic diversification, President Lungu’s Government has focused on building:
(a) A diversified and export -oriented agriculture sector;
(b) A diversified and export oriented mining sector;
(c) A diversified tourism sector;
(d) Improved energy production and distribution for the sustainable development;
(e) Improved access to domestic, regional and international markets;
(f) Improved transport systems and infrastructure;
(g) Improved water resources development and management;
(h) Enhanced information and communication technology;
(i) Enhanced decent job opportunities in the economy; and
(j) Enhanced research and development.
Contrary to the Opposition manufactured and sponsored propaganda, PF is committed to ensuring that its vision for economic diversification is attained through value addition and industrialization anchored on agriculture, mining and tourism. PF believes these sectors have high growth potential, comparative and competitive advantages as well as potential for poverty reduction among our people.
As Zambians register to vote, we can state with certainty that PF knows where Zambia is coming from, where it is and where it must be. Our focus beyond 2021 is to work hard while critics do what they know best. President Lungu has always been committed to listen to criticism especially when it comes with alternatives. What PF does not have luxury for however, is the unproductive politicking aimed at suffocating the much-desired development for our people. We are committed now as always that at the end of this term of office in August 2021, we shall present to the Zambian people the results of our hardwork as promised in our election manifesto 2016-2021.
Its u denting the image of this country by failing to pay a mere $42m on loan interest while u buy second hand fire tenders at the same price
Chris Rock Don’t mind him, nothing of substance comes from him.
You have done worse! You have terribly injured our pockets, Sunday.
Ba pf (Kaizer Zulu explain), do you have a policy on broadcasting in this country, like the dos & don’ts of radio DJ. Like what is radio language or topics. Or do you only react to radios when they are opposing you.
Radios in Zambia, a so called christian nation, are a shock. DJs only promote beer drinking & sex, both in comments & songs played. Komboni is worse. Even lady DJs are scary. In this country, is every song done by musicians radio worthy? Songs played are about getting drunk, beer drinking, bokosi, gumu gumu, uku momonya, mpwimpwi etc. All day. Radios have no educational or enlightening content. There are no programs on youth upliftment, what businesses youths can get into. Nothing of farming as ventures for youths. What country is pf running really?
Will this ***** ever stop being stupid?
This guy should just shut up sometimes…did the opposition ask you to buy fire tenders at US $1,000,000 each?you guys have just messed up…Period
Is it the opposition which was borrowing or grz
Such people are the reason why Zambia can’t get out of the debt mess. They can’t take responsibility for anything, everything is because of HH. Shallow thinking is what PF is all about….
Just tell the IMF the true figure for the National Debt iwe Kolwe and stop wasting your time writing this nonsense
Lusaka times, why don’t u filter people to cover and stories? this is total rubbish
People write articles without thinking! You cant see the debt and the financial burden the country is experiencing?
How did we end up with these hungry men who dont even believe in what thy are writing?
A beautiful ?? country with inept leadership
A quote from the Financial Time of 19 November 2020 about Lungu’s PF government:
“Where it goes wrong is they didn’t have the right system for selecting projects,” Mr Smith said. Some were valuable for development, such as a hydropower dam project. Others were more dubious priorities, including a second international airport for the country’s Copperbelt mining region and haphazardly planned highways. “You could argue that Zambia had an investment problem, not a debt problem, in those years,” Mr Smith said.
??????.. But kwena. Is it the opposition that made the PF government buy second hand fire trucks at exactly the same amount his party in government has failed to pay to the BOND HOLDERS?. Sometimes keeping quiet when one has nothing tangible to say to the public is better than trying to play victim. The truth of the matter is that the PF government has messed up the Zambian economy and no amount of propaganda will erase that fact.
Very well articulated ba Director. At the end of this pf term, we shall itemise what the great pf party has done along side asking the opposition what they have done for the country apart from just mere politicking. Let’s be fare. Pf has done something unprecedented to this country. I have never seen any serious developmental projects done by any previous governments like what I have seen under the pf government which have been done under very difficult circumstances. The Zambian people should not be swayed or hoodwinked by the negative pronouncements made by the opposition which are being capitalized by the so called debt default. Zambia is not the first country to have a debt default. There are very big national economies that have done it b4. Ala bane muletasha. Pf naibomba apa…
Chanda just because you are enjoying and you don’t want to take the blame