The US$42 stolen from the inflated price of the 42 fire tenders would have helped address the current problems facing UNZA students, says United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Gertrude Imenda.

Speaking when she featured on United Voice Radio this morning, Ms Imenda accused the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) of indulging in high level corruption activities to rob Zambians.

She stated that if senior PF officials and ministers didn’t corruptly pocket in excess of US$700, 000 from the purchase of each of the 42 fire tenders which she said would have been bought for US$300, 000 at best, the Government would have been able to foot the US$20 million debt UNZA owes various creditors.

She said that the high corruption levels in the country have continued to rob Zambians of a better life, adding that most health centres in the country have no medicines due to pilferage of drugs at the Ministry of Health (MoH).