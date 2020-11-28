Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says country systems need to be strengthened such that they should equally be used by cooperating partners.

Bishop Chomba says President Edgar Lungu has since emphasized that government sectors should work in clusters where councils should be vibrant and entry points for all sectors to ride on in their quest for service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary said this when he addressed Heads of Government departments in Sukongo District in Western Province in the accompaniment of Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali and some senior government officials.

Bishop Chomba said Zambia still has a small population of about eighteen million compared to other countries that have cities with bigger populations hence cannot fail in terms of development if properly driven by the local authorities.

Bishop Chomba said this can only be done and achieved through decentralization where councils need to govern themselves properly.

He also disclosed that all local authorities in the country are current with equalization funds from January to date as well as current with Constituency Development Funds (CDF) of which each constituency has received one point six million kwacha (K1.6M).

Bishop Chomba added that local authorities should think big of food banks other than anchoring on the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) sighting FRA started from the bible.

Bishop Chomba said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) should not be used for clonal all the time but local authority need to plan and quantify for disasters as it was embarrassing to ask for aid from cooperating partners all the time through supporting the country systems.

Earlier. Sikongo District Administrative Officer Munalula Mufaya requested for specialized mathematics teachers, up-grading of the internet and relief food saying some people were surviving on roots of trees and fruits in Sikongo District.

Later, Local Government Permanent Secretary Dr. Bishop Ed Chomba and Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali inspected the 5 out 8 kilometres done gravel feeder road by China Zong contractor from Sikongo Boma to the Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP) plant.