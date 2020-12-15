The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the voter registration exercise by four days. The exercise which was scheduled to end on December 12, 2020 will end on December 20, 2020.

Speaking during the Press Briefing in Lusaka today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano said the extended voter registration exercise will commence on Thursday December 17, 2020 for a period of four days up to midnight on Sunday December 20, 2020.

He stated that during the voter registration extension, special attention will be given to all civic centers in all the 116 districts and registration centers which had high numbers of eligible voters.

Mr Nshindano further stated that the Commission has registered six million, four hundred and seven thousand, seven hundred and fifty two (6,407,752) voters for the entire period of the registration exercise out of their target of registering nine million.

He noted that the commission is highly encouraged by the numbers captured during the voter registration period. He further stated that the commission is pleased to have set a higher target as it allowed them to prepare adequately for the exercise.

Mr Nshindamo indicated that seventy six point one percent (76.1%) of eligible voters which is 8.4 million has been captured.

He added that eleven thousand three hundred and fifty nine (11,359) eligible persons in lawful custody have been registered as voters out of the sixteen thousand (16,000) targeted by the commission.

“Voter registration for persons in lawful custody which commenced on Wednesday 9th of December 2020 and concluded on Saturday 12th December 15, 2020 has also been extended for four days,” further added Mr Nshindano.

Mr Nshindano indicated that the commission has been encouraged by the response from the persons in lawful custody to register as voters.

He explained that government has funded the Commission with K507 million towards the holding of next year’s general elections.

“Government has funded the Commission K507 million and has remained with the balance of K117 million. We have further submitted another budget of K152 million to the government and we are just waiting for them to fund us,” he further explained.

He appealed to everyone who had not yet registered during the last 30 days of voter registration to make an effort to do so during the four days extended period.

He thanked the general citizenry, political parties, church groups and stakeholders for turning up in large numbers to register as voters.

The voter registration exercise which ran for 34 days began on November 9, 2020 and was scheduled to conclude on December 12 2020, but has been extended to end on December 20, 2020.