Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Napsa Stars Draw With UD Songo

Napsa Stars have all to play for in the CAF Confederation Cup following a stalemate at home in their second round, first leg game today at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa were held 0-0 by UD Songo of Mozambique, a result that saw the hosts 100 percent start in the competition come to an end following emphatic back-to-back first round 5-1 away and 4-1 home wins over Ngazi of Comoros.

The two sides meet on January 6 in Beira with the winner advancing to the pre-group round of the competition.

Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi disclosed that they came into the game with little insight of their opponents.

“At least we have a bigger chance in Mozambique at least we have seen them now, we know their weak points, we know their strengths and this game has helped us a lot,” Fathi said.

But Songo assistant coach Manuel Carlos said they had accomplished their away objective.

“We played the game according to our plan and we take this result into the final leg so that we try by all means to win the game,” Carlos said.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s other CAF Confederation Cup envoy Green Eagles will host Cotonsport of Cameroon in their second round fixture on Wednesday on the other side of town at Nkoloma Stadium.

