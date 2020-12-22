The government says its plans to set put up basic social amenities in Kasenseli area of Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province.

Northwestern province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela says this is because facilities such as those for health and sanitation infrastructure are important to avoid disease outbreaks which may arise due to the population increase.

He said during a courtesy call on Chief Chibwika recently that the population in the area has increased hence the need to put up such facilities.

Mr Mangimela said the government will not allow a situation that happened in Lumwana with regards to lack of settlement planning to happen in Kasenseli.

“We should not allow that mistake of Lumwana mine to happen here in Kasenseli, you have seen how they have built your royal highness, it is terrible, so we want to put things straight and the government is ready to do that, ” he said.

The Permanent Secretary revealed that he has directed Mwinilunga town council to collaborate with the traditional leadership in the area to ensure that Kasenseli does not turn into an unplanned settlement.

Following the discovery of gold deposits in the area a number of local and foreign small scale miners rushed to area to illegally explore the precious mineral.

However ,government last year declared gold as a strategic reserve and suspended all activities at Kasenseli gold mine following a cabinet decision.

Meanwhile, chief Chibwika asked the Permanent Secretary to look into the compensation of displaced farmers which he said has taken long.

The traditional leader further appealed to government to guide on whether people can continue farming in areas which have prospecting licences.

“Is it right to stop people from conducting their daily farming activities even in areas which just have prospecting licences? Because my people have been stopped from accessing their fields” the chief said.

He said for two years his subjects have not been able to cultivate because they have been stopped from accessing their fields located in areas with prospecting licences by prospecting licence holders.