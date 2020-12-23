Two people are reportedly dead after riot police fired live shots to disperse UPND supporters who had gathered to show solidarity to party leader Hakainde Hichilema as he arrived at Police Headquarters for questioning this morning.
The UPND has confirmed that a male supporter and another State Prosecutor who was caught up in the fracas were shot dead by police.
According to witnesses the State Prosecutor had just gone across the National Prosecutions Office to buy a snack before he was shot by an overzealous officer.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says police have not received any information about any death resulting from the fracas.
Large numbers of UPND members had converged at High Court grounds to offer support to Mr Hichilema as he was entering Police Headquarters just after 10 Hours.
Heavy police riot vehicles were patrolling the entire area near Police Headquarters and the three vehicles accompanying Mr Hichilema were throughly searched before ushering them in.
The party’s media team says and supporters across the country are advised to remain alert, and calm as the process proceeds.
“We have the background of all what is happening and we should be assured that our esteemed lawyers will ensure that the rule of law,is applied genuinely.”
The party says Mr Hichilema is represented by seven lawyers namely and in order of seniority, Nelly muti, Chad Muleza, Jack Mwimbu, Milambo Haimbe, Marshall Muchende, Xaviante Sinkala and Cornelius Mweetwa.
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo yesterday advised the Zambia police service not to tolerate any form of violence when United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakkainde Hichilema appeared at Police Force Headquarters where he has been summoned.
Mr Lusambo noted with concern that some people were planning on attending in large numbers to offer solidarity to Mr Hichilema as he appeared before the police.
“The police should be vigilant in their operations by deploying officers around the city of Lusaka to ensure order prevails” he said.
Mr Lusambo said police has called only one person and he does not expect any one to disturb the peace that Zambians are enjoying when the opposition leader appears before them.
Editors note: Lusakatimes received graphic images of the victims but we will not publish them out of respect of the dead,their families and ethics.
Where do these people train from? You have a police officer who can shoot live round on people without guns, in order to disperse them!
This kind of stupid zeal shoot should be muzzled.
This is not the Zambia I grew up in.What the F* is going on? The police are acting like rebel groups . Is that how you disperse a peaceful crowd? No warning ? What harm were they going to cause by just supporting their leader HH. Politics has degenerated. The IG of Police needs to resign.You can not be taking order from an uneducated person like Lusambo.The 2 men killed today have families who loved them and there was absolutely no need for their lives to be ended in such a barbaric manner. PF must go! You have lamentably failed. The economy is belly up, politics is belly up .I am so pissed off at this.
Sad about that
Heavenly Father, yours is thy kingdom, the power and the glory and everything in heaven and on earth belongs to you. You are the God of justice, pure and holy are your ways. May you prevail among the circumstances in our country and may the shedding of the blood be not in vain. Abachita ifi belalala. Comfort the families in a way only you can.
My heart is broken for my country
OOh My God !!!!!
Cant believe this is happening in a so called democratic and christian country. I am heart broken and condolenses to those innocent lives lost.
Atleast from the uploaded video, the situation did not warranty usage of live ammunition, this is murder and can not be categorized otherwise.
As usual, we will expect the PF machinery to refute any killings after this incident, and I am sure they will say it’s UPND.
A sad situation indeed.
Be sure they are dead before reporting. You don’t want to be accused of alarming the nation.
Christian Nation doing this to its own?
God sees all this mockery.
SO SAD AND PATHETIC . SUCH IS GREAT JEOPARDY. LEARN TO BE PATRIOTIC.
All gear , No Idea.
so what has the nation gained economically from all this?
well that is the end of the useless career of the trigger happy policemen who fired the shots.
This callout for HH was unnecessary and Edgar Lungu and his PF police cadres in uniforms must be held accountable for these loss of lives.
We shall prosecute these *****s for use of forearms where not necessary.
Edgar Lungu down!
PF must go!
What is happening in Zambia? This country was introduced to me as a peaceful country but Mr. Lungu seems to want a state of war. Political enemies or just innocent people with a different opinion are shot because it’s easier than a discussion. My Zambian people, how can you even think of voting this brutal dictator again.
Note: As a European I highly benefit financially the more unstable Zambia is. But I don’t like to see my friends and family suffer
Zambia is cursed under this leadership.
Lungu should immediately drop Kanganja, Kampyongo and Lusumbo for authorising this barbaric acts.
God bless Zambia.