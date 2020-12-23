Two people are reportedly dead after riot police fired live shots to disperse UPND supporters who had gathered to show solidarity to party leader Hakainde Hichilema as he arrived at Police Headquarters for questioning this morning.

The UPND has confirmed that a male supporter and another State Prosecutor who was caught up in the fracas were shot dead by police.

According to witnesses the State Prosecutor had just gone across the National Prosecutions Office to buy a snack before he was shot by an overzealous officer.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says police have not received any information about any death resulting from the fracas.

Large numbers of UPND members had converged at High Court grounds to offer support to Mr Hichilema as he was entering Police Headquarters just after 10 Hours.

Heavy police riot vehicles were patrolling the entire area near Police Headquarters and the three vehicles accompanying Mr Hichilema were throughly searched before ushering them in.

The party’s media team says and supporters across the country are advised to remain alert, and calm as the process proceeds.

“We have the background of all what is happening and we should be assured that our esteemed lawyers will ensure that the rule of law,is applied genuinely.”

The party says Mr Hichilema is represented by seven lawyers namely and in order of seniority, Nelly muti, Chad Muleza, Jack Mwimbu, Milambo Haimbe, Marshall Muchende, Xaviante Sinkala and Cornelius Mweetwa.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo yesterday advised the Zambia police service not to tolerate any form of violence when United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakkainde Hichilema appeared at Police Force Headquarters where he has been summoned.

Mr Lusambo noted with concern that some people were planning on attending in large numbers to offer solidarity to Mr Hichilema as he appeared before the police.

“The police should be vigilant in their operations by deploying officers around the city of Lusaka to ensure order prevails” he said.

Mr Lusambo said police has called only one person and he does not expect any one to disturb the peace that Zambians are enjoying when the opposition leader appears before them.

Editors note: Lusakatimes received graphic images of the victims but we will not publish them out of respect of the dead,their families and ethics.