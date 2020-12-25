9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 25, 2020
General News
100, 000 hectors of maize field swept away in Mpika

By Chief Editor
HEAVY rainstorm have destroyed more than One Hundred (100) Hectors of maize fields in Linda and Musungu villages of Mpika District in Muchinga Province.

ZANIS reports Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema confirmed in an interview today adding that as a result more than One Hundred (100) families have been affected.

Mr. Muswema said that the area experienced a hail storm for over two hours yesterday afternoon adding that fields maize, cassava, sorghum and Millet crops among others have been lost.

Residents of Lunga and Musungu Villages are the most hit by the storm hence the need for urgent attention to help them mitigate the impact of the disaster.

“The storm has also damaged the infrastructure for United Church of Zambia (UCZ) and Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) as well as killed some domestic animals in the area,” said Mr. Muswema.

The District Commissioner has since appealed to the affected families to be patient as Government is looking for a measures to help mitigate the impact of the disaster.

And Musungu Village Headman Emmy Musungu has thanked Mpika District Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity (DMMU) Committee for the quick response to ascertain the extent of the damage.

“We are hopeful that Government through Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit will soon come in and help the affected families with some inputs and relief food,” said Mr. Musungu.

And speaking earlier, one of the affected families, Belita Mutale appealed to the Government to quickly consider giving them fertilizer and some seed so that they can immediately try to replant some crops.

According to the metrological department ,in the next seven (7) days, rainfall activities are expected to continue across the country. Given the saturated soil moisture in most parts of Zambia there is a high likelihood of flash floods, flooding, mudslides and damage to infrastructure.

From 30th December, 2020 to 2nd January, 2021, a deep low pressure system over the Indian Ocean is projected to traverse from coastal Mozambique up to northern Zimbabwe.

This system may enhance rainfall resulting into flash floods and flooding during this period especially over Eastern, Central, Lusaka, Southern and Western Provinces.

In view of the anticipated weather conditions, the department advises the general public to Keep the drainages and surroundings clear and clean; not to drive during heavy rains to avoid accidents due to poor visibility and avoid flooded roads.

The same department also advises the public not to seek refuge under trees when it’s raining to avoid lightning strike as well as boil and chlorinate drinking water especially from wells to avoid diarrhea diseases.

