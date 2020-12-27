9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Sports
DIV 1 UDATE: Gomes FC Hire Mathews Ndhlovu

Experienced trainer Mathews “Shebeleza” Ndhlovu has been appointed as head coach of struggling FAZ National Division 1 side Gomes.

Ndhlovu is back on the coaching bench nine months after being sidelined by Indeni.

The former Forest Rangers and Prison Leopards coach takes over the Gomes coaching job from Sammy Phiri, who was fired recently.

Ndhlovu will be assisted by Peter Cheupe, Simon Bwalya and Dillan Chilele.

Gomes secretary Lucky Sinkala said: “We have actually introduced him to the team so he begins to work effectively this coming Monday.”

Gomes are placed 15th on the 18-team table with 10 points from 11 matches played.

“The immediate mandate is for the coach to get us away from the current position. We didn’t expect to be in this position at the start of the season,” said Sinkala.

Ndhlovu starts his reign on January 9 when Gomes faces Zesco Shockers away in Mongu.

