Health
352 new Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24hs

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 352 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,178 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative total to 21,582.

During the same period the country has also recorded two deaths, with 141 recoveries.

According to the daily updates published by the Ministry of Health in Lusaka today, the two facility deaths were recorded in Livingstone and Lusaka.

The new cases are reported are 216 Lusaka, 30 Kitwe, 23 Chilanga, 15 Chongwe, 14 in Livingstone, 10 Ndola, 9 Kabwe, 8 Solwezi, 6 Kasempa, 5 Chingola, 3 Chililabombwe, 5 Kasempa, 3 Chipata, 3 Mongu, 1 Mufumbwe and 1 Petauke.

The recoveries have been reported from: 54 Lusaka, 52 Southern, 26 Western, 7 North-Western and 2 Eastern.

The cumulative number of recoveries is now 19,083, active cases 2,105 while the total deaths are at 394.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 624,046.

Yesterday, the country recorded 233 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,266 tests conducted.

It also recorded two deaths; one in Kalomo and one in Kitwe, with 169 recoveries.

