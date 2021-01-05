Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda is dismayed that UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema has continued to mock and disparage expert advice from security wings.

Mr Chanda in a statement said it is worrisome that Mr Hichilema has continued to trivialize the issue concerning the selling of the presidential Gulf stream even when Military experts have explained that the Zambia Air force (ZAF) Gulf Stream G-650 is a military asset mandated to transport the Commander in Chief of the Armed forces and cannot be sold.

He said this is supported in line with other services performed by ZAF established pursuant to article 192 of the Constitution as read with section four of the Defence Act Chapter 106 of the laws of Zambia and clearly evident that this has been in force since Zambia’s independence in 1964,

He said it is unfortunate therefore that Mr. Hichilema has chosen to trivialise the expert military explanation and remains insistent on selling a prime military asset.

“When there is clear and unambiguous guidance from highly trained military aviation experts that have clearly and categorically explained that a national military asset- the jet used by the Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of the Republic of Zambia cannot be sold because it is a classified military equipment, and this would be contrary to Section 227 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Section 49 sub-section one of the Defence Act, the UPND leader chooses to mock military experts,” Mr Chanda said.

“Even when it is explained that this particular military asset is expected to be in service not less than two decades as was the case with the Challenger 604-Jet acquired in 1991, Mr Hakainde Hichilema of UPND chooses to trivialize security matters by insisting on selling a prime item of the Air force and aviation security” he added.

Mr Chanda wondered where Mr Hichilema’s insatiable appetite to sell national assets coming, from adding that he should perhaps tell Zambians whether he has found a ready buyer and who that is.