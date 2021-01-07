Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga has with immediate effect directed all local authorities in the region to consider cancelling all events that attract more than 50 people following the escalation in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Mr. Mushanga said it is regrettable that people in the province have continued to ignore Statutory Instruments 21 and 22 which have been put in place to help fight the spread of COVID -19.

Mr. Mushanga was speaking in Kabwe today when he officially opened a virtual Provincial Epidemic Preparedness meeting on COVID-19.

“I am also directing health as well as local authorities in the province to ensure marketeers and vendors adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines of masking up, social distancing and handwashing among others if the coronavirus was to be controlled,” he stated.

He has further directed public transport operators to ensure all their passengers were masked up before boarding their buses and taxis.

Mr. Mushanga described the second wave of COVID-19 in Kabwe as serious, further urging relevant authorities to also mount check-points where people coming into and out of the province were masked up.

The Provincial Minister added that transporters carrying unmasked travelers should not be allowed to proceed to their destinations.

And Mr. Mushanga has called on the officers at the provincial administration to take advantage of the screening exercise and ensure that they get tested for COVID-19.

“The offices at provincial administration would also be fumigated soon,” he said.

Speaking during the same meeting, Central Province Public Health Specialist Isaac Banda equally bemoaned the public’s poor compliance to health measures put in place by the government.

“The Provincial Health Office is equally having a challenge of contact tracing as some people that tested positive were denying the results and were not willing to share their residential addresses for ease contact tracing.

He said so far all districts in the province except Ngabwe were affected by the COVID-19 with an increased number of critically ill patients found at various health facilities.

Central province is trailing behind Lusaka in terms of increasing COVID-19 cases with Kabwe district in the province recording 153 cases in the last 24 hours.