9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 25, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Fuel shortage shouldn’t trigger fare hike- BTOAZ

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Economy Fuel shortage shouldn’t trigger fare hike- BTOAZ
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) has appealed to government to maintain its promise that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged for now.

In an interview with ZANIS, BTOAZ spokesperson Amiss Daudi said the current fuel shortages should not lead to an increase in fuel prices which will consequently trigger hiked transport fares.

Mr. Daudi said the shortage of fuel does not increase the cost of operations and therefore cannot lead to an increase in transport fares.

“A shortage of fuel does not affect the cost of operations,” he said.

He said there was a process that must be followed before increasing transport fares.

He explained that the process involves engagements with government and other stakeholders adding that no plans are being made to increase the fares.

“We have a channel on which we use when we want to increase fares,” he said.

The BTOAZ spokesperson said reports of price hike are probably coming from unregistered transport operators who do not know the processes that should be followed before fares are increased.

Mr. Daudi further appealed to government and oil marketing companies to quickly address the fuel shortages in the country.

A number of districts in Zambia have in the past few days experience fuel shortages.

Previous articleBenson Sakala Fit to Face Namibia in Must-Win CHAN Group D Date

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Fuel shortage shouldn’t trigger fare hike- BTOAZ

The Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) has appealed to government to maintain its promise that fuel...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Zambia, DRC to hold toll road, Luapula bridge talks

Economy Chief Editor - 24
Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are this week expected to hold high level bilateral talks over the expeditious implementation of...
Read more

Civil servants with audit queries to be charged

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has warned of stern action against Provincial Heads of Department who will attract audit queries in this year’s...
Read more

Zambia’s response to its debt hole is to keep digging

Economy editor - 18
Zambia mortgages the future by taking over Glencore copper debt State-owned Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited (ZCCM) this week agreed to take on $1.5bn of...
Read more

Oil Marketing Companies begins importation of petroleum products after Zero rating VAT and Excise duty

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have resumed the importation of petroleum products after effecting of the recently zero-rated value-added tax on petroleum products by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.