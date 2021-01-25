The Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) has appealed to government to maintain its promise that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged for now.

In an interview with ZANIS, BTOAZ spokesperson Amiss Daudi said the current fuel shortages should not lead to an increase in fuel prices which will consequently trigger hiked transport fares.

Mr. Daudi said the shortage of fuel does not increase the cost of operations and therefore cannot lead to an increase in transport fares.

“A shortage of fuel does not affect the cost of operations,” he said.

He said there was a process that must be followed before increasing transport fares.

He explained that the process involves engagements with government and other stakeholders adding that no plans are being made to increase the fares.

“We have a channel on which we use when we want to increase fares,” he said.

The BTOAZ spokesperson said reports of price hike are probably coming from unregistered transport operators who do not know the processes that should be followed before fares are increased.

Mr. Daudi further appealed to government and oil marketing companies to quickly address the fuel shortages in the country.

A number of districts in Zambia have in the past few days experience fuel shortages.