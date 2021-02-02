Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator (“PL”), Milingo Lungu, informs that the High Court yesterday 1st February 2021 dismissed the court case and further discharged the injunction which was obtained by Vedanta Resources Limited on 18th January 2021, in which it sought to stop the ongoing restructuring and reorganization of Konkola Copper Mines Plc

High Court Judge W.S. Mwenda dismissed the matter with costs to be paid by Vedanta after she said in the ruling that the filing of the injunction was irregular.

In view of this latest ruling, Mr. Lungu wishes to update employees, business partners, the nation and all KCM stakeholders that the restructuring and re-organization of the company, as announced on 28th December 2020, will now continue without any constraints.

He said that the Human Capital Management (HCM) department will resume the distribution of letters of employment offer to employees, who will be employed by either the Konkola Mining Resources Limited or KCM SmelterCo Limited and that other relevant departments and functions will proceed to effect their respective and appropriate actions regarding the restructuring.

The PL noted that, “After the dismissal of the injunction, Management expects employees to continue with the spirit of safe and hard work, and commitment to uplifting KCM to become a major global copper producer. We expect all employees and our business partners to adhere to safety protocols that are in place because Safe Production is the hallmark of our focus to improve production and operational efficiency.

Mr. Lungu further noted that the restoration of KCM’s technical health remains the key objective to which all efforts must be directed, and that this will increase efficiency and business opportunities, as well as asset and resource optimisation in the restructuring of the mine.