9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 4, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Transport planning should be more inclusive and responsive to impacts of climate change

By Chief Editor
43 views
0
General News Transport planning should be more inclusive and responsive to impacts of climate...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST) has engaged various stakeholders in the transport and planning sector on Inclusive Climate Resilient Transport in Africa study aimed at strengthening the transport sector in Zambia.

This is in a bid to meeting the mobility needs of disadvantaged groups in a changing climate that are perceived to vulnerable when it comes to accessing transportation.

The ZRST, a leading local NGO for road safety in Zambia, The Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), University of York (UK) together with the UN Environment’s (UNEP) Share the Road Programme, is undertaking a 24-month project to strengthen the technical capacity in African low-income counties to develop and implement inclusive climate-resilient transport infrastructure.

The ZRST chairman Mr. Daniel Mwamba chaired a focus group meeting that involved planners, decision-makers, engineers, and the disadvantaged groups in the communities, who are regarded as vulnerable when it comes to accessing public transport.

The focus group team discussed how best the voice of disadvantaged groups could be incorporated in decision making and transport planning. This includes persons living with disabilities, children, and women in society. This is in order to develop climate-resilient transport infrastructure and ensure all the disadvantaged groups are included. The project aims at enhancing the capacity of transport planners to assess the mobility needs of disadvantaged groups in Zambia and other African countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Mr. Daniel Mwamba said:

“Following the focus group, there is a need to develop a capacity-building program in the area of public transportation in the country, especially where the disadvantaged groups are concerned.

“In order to make transport planning more inclusive and responsive to impacts of climate change, it may be concluded that the disadvantaged are not well included in the entire process and practice. A transport policy review urgently is required to ensure that salient needs of the disadvantaged are included in the policy. Decentralization may play a big role in engaging more stakeholders and the disadvantaged in the entire process. However, roles of partners and key stakeholders should be made not to collide as this has caused confusion in the past”.

 

The planners and engineers were drawn from various institutions, that includes the Ministry of Transport and Communication, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), Zambia Road Safety Trust, Lusaka City Council, Chinkakata Town Council, Chongwe Town Council, Commuters Rights Association of Zambia, Cheshire Homes Society of Zambia and representatives of the disadvantaged groups, including Youth Disability Inclusion of Zambia, Good Will ambassador for the blind, Albinism Foundation of Zambia, Zambia Down Syndrome Network, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Mental Health Users Network of Zambia, among others.

In the meantime, the organizations representing the disadvantaged in the country should up their game in terms of voicing out what affects them and may impact their livelihoods negatively.

Paramount to inclusiveness is the creation of awareness among stakeholders, including the disadvantaged on the planning and implementation process and needs of the disadvantaged in infrastructure development. The meeting recommended for a holistic approach in the manner in which issues were dealt with among transport players so that no-one is left behind. The Focus group team demanded a strengthened technical capacity to the transport sectors as part of climate resilience in the planning process.

Previous articleKapiri Mposhi youths who received farming inputs impress Government
Next articleThere is a risk of the public being misled by false information peddled on social media as country heads to the polls

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

There is a risk of the public being misled by false information peddled on social media as country heads to the polls

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has said that there is a need for media institutions to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kapiri Mposhi youths who received farming inputs impress Government

General News Chief Editor - 1
Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Smart Mwila is impressed with the positive response exhibited by the 20 youth cooperatives who received farming inputs under the...
Read more

ZABS’s labs test on condoms are credible-Mutale

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has urged Zambians not to doubt the credibility of the test reports that were produced by the institution’s...
Read more

19 year old arrested for creating fake social media accounts for Inspector General of Police

General News Chief Editor - 20
Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested a 19 year old suspect identified as Aaron Luyako aged 19 for personating a public Officer and...
Read more

Parents urged to buy more PPEs for pupils

General News Chief Editor - 11
School authorities in Chilanga district have called upon parents to supplement government efforts in procuring of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for their children for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.