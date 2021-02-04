The UPND says it is unfortunate that Catholic Priest Fr. Lastone Lupupa could issue divisive and careless statements regarding the August elections.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the remarks made by Fr. Lupupa are insensitive and divisive and are likely to undermine the credibility of the forthcoming general election.
Mr Katuka says Fr. Lupupa should be in the forefront preaching peace and love and not hate speech.
He said it is foolish and sad that a man of God is now a fully fledged party cadre belonging to the PF.
In a video that has gone viral, Fr. Lupupa is heard suggesting that it is better to rig elections than to allow an opposition political party to win the forthcoming general polls.
He could be further heard stating that some politicians do not deserve to be elected to the presidency because there are too selfish and have potential to cause turmoil in the country.
Several people have taken to social medial to condemn Fr. Lupupa for his statement calling it careless.
If people unite keep a satan HH it is a good advice ata
This is not hate speech but the truth you need to change for the better that is what the clergy is saying here and he didn’t mention names so if you are guilty why not just change God has spoken
In short ba UPND feel they are the ones who were being talked about by Father Lupupa… But answering a village call like that shows only one thing because the father didn’t mention names
God rigs elections just to stop someone from becoming President? You are of your father the devil sir. He is a murderer and he was a murderer from the beginning. The pulpits of the world are filled with false prophets and pastors who were never sent by God. Churches have become political platforms. 70 million Americans deceived by false prophets.
Surely very ungodly, very divisive, illegal and unacceptable that a house of God can be turned into a political platform to try and sway the church into voting for the Presidential candidate of the Fathers’ choice
The Zambian people expect the catholic bishops to move with speed in relieving this catholic priest of his duties on such a straight forward issue awash with digital evidence all over. The pulpit and God the Almighty should be respected and should not be used for partisan politics
How can a priest preach to rig an
Election?All he should have said
Was Zambians to decide who they
Want as president.
If Biden stole the election from trump…we will also not allow those to come into power.
Nothing points to hate speech here. It is the stone cold truth and if upnd feel guilty about it, it’s their fault. The clergy is preaching love and denouncing violence, hate and vengeance. He refers to Sata and how God worked to guide him to power, what is wrong with that?? Upnd need deliverance….
If it means rigging elections to stop tribal leaders from sneaking into power……so be it.
Listen from the man og God…..
Nothing wrong here. He is just telling some opposition to be humble. I also tell my fellow UPND supporters that your party president is not a real person. He has promoted division in the country through complaining that Tongas are being left out as a result Tongas feel like they are not well treated. But the same church elder forgets that SDA positions in the church is filled by 90% of tongas in all conferences including the people who clean the churches and secretaries. let us learn to be humble. Father Lupupa is right HH can coz chaos in this country. Even people supporting can end up regreting.The background of HH is bad. He came into politics through tribalism. You can run a run when you think your tribal is being mistreated. That is so dangerous mission for somebody aspiring for…
Contnue!!. You can run a run when you think your tribal is being mistreated. That is so dangerous mission for somebody aspiring for presidency. Ask my fellow tongas how they feel?
When you go to the Jehovas Witnesess church, you can tell from the standards of the bible talks, the discipline, the tone and the orderliness that this is a true religion of God Almighty. If an elder strayed the way this Lupupa chap did, he would have been history from the kingdom hall same day.
The catholic church has fallen prey to receiving bribes from PF officials in their churches every sunday, and surprisingly they cheer and ululate in church to such lubbish. So it is not strange that you will see Lupupa behaving like that, in the forefront encouraging rigging on behalf of PF, am sure enving Frank Bwalya in Australia a former catholic priest appointed high commissioner but surely Lupupa doing it the wrong way, very sad indeed.