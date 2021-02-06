Mine workers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe says it is expected that some miners will be declared redundant during the on-going restructuring of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) which has been split into firms.

Speaking in an interview in Kitwe yesterday, Mr Chewe said the union however cannot give the exact number of miners who will be affected by the restructuring process.

“In every restructuring process, there are people that are usually declared redundant, so it is expected that some people will be declared redundant. We can only give the number of miners that will be laid off until the process is finalized,” he said.

Sveral stakeholders on the Copperbelt have accused KCM provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu, of having fired some workers on political grounds, an allegation which the mining company has refuted.

And in a statement released in Kitwe yesterday, KCM refuted allegations that it has fired people that are inclined to opposition political parties.

This is according to a statement released by KCM lead social media and public relations Victoria Kabwe.

Ms Kabwe said some employees have voluntarily opted not to continue with employment in the new subsidiary companies of which management cannot force them.

She said the on-going re-organization process is aimed at leveraging the available human resources for maximum productivity.

Ms Kabwe said in any industrial restructuring, the re-engagement of workers is labour requirement driven.

“Management respects the principles of freedom to contract and offer employment to the best required skilled individuals,” she said.

Ms Kabwe said the allegations are both unfounded and misleading to all stakeholders and are intended to discredit Mr Lungu.

KCM has been split into two entities, namely KCM Smelter Company Limited and Konkola Mineral Resources.