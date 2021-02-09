9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Health Minister Orders the Immediate Destruction of Expired Drugs

By Chief Editor
Health Minister, Jonas Chanda has directed Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) to destroy all expired drugs as there is a danger that the expired medical supplies and drugs themselves on the market if they land in the hands of the unscrupulous people.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health the Health Minister is concerned that the ZAMMSA is still piling expired medicines in its warehouse that is supposed to be disposed off.

Dr. Chanda says there is a danger that these products can find themselves on the market if they were found themselves in the hands of unscrupulous people, posing a danger to unsuspecting members of the public.

The Minister said this when he paid an impromptu visit to the ZAMMSA Headquarters Warehouse.

The visibly disappointed Minister added that it was unacceptable to allow the much-needed drugs to expire in the ZAMMSA warehouses when Government was investing huge amounts of money to procure them.

And Dr. Chanda has given a 24 hour ultimate to management at ZAMMSA to provide his office a comprehensive list of all expired drugs in the warehouse and how much they cost.

Dr. Chanda said it is regrettable to have drugs and medical supplies expire when the health facilities are experiencing shortages.

He is optimistic that the change in name and functions from Medical Stores Limited to ZAMMSA, will bring to end wastage of resources through expired drugs as well as end procurement loopholes.

Dr. Chanda says his role as Minister was to protect the public and not to harm them.

Previous articleZambia’s Covid-19 death accumulates to 869

