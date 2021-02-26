9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 26, 2021
Economy
Vandalism of public infrastructure irks Wina

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina says government is concerned with the rampant vandalism of installations and other public infrastructure by some unscrupulous people.

Mrs Wina says this development is unacceptable and retrogressive considering the progress Zambia has made in developing the telecommunications sector in Zambia.

The Vice President was speaking in Lusaka during the handover ceremony of Zamtel Call Centre functions to Client Care Solutions Zambia Limited.

Mrs Wina said damage to public infrastructure is a serious offence which attracts severe punishment and has warned that perpetrators will be dealt with accordingly.

She has since called on citizens to desist from engaging in the scourge as it retards national development.

And Mrs Wina said the handover of the Center is a demonstration of government’s desire to support the growth of local micro, small and medium enterprises.

She expressed happiness with the launch of the new call center company to be managed and operated by young Zambian entrepreneurs, who are former Zamtel employees.

Mrs. Wina has applauded Zamtel Board and Management on their bold decision to release their Call Centre and outsource the service commercially to a team of young entrepreneurs.

Mrs. Wina said Government celebrates the young entrepreneurs for choosing to embrace the call by Government to grow themselves and others through entrepreneurship.
The Vice President has since urged other business entities in Zambia to emulate Zamtel and support Clients Care Solutions.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said the decision by Zamtel to outsource a call center will enhance service delivery to Zamtel customers.

Mr Mupeta said the development will further help in empowering the youths adding that the Company has empowered its employees to participate in the management of customer services as entrepreneurs.

Mr. Mupeta said Zamtel thought it wise to empower Zambians as a way of contributing towards the growth of local entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Clients Care Solutions Board Chairperson Malcolm Chabala said the outsourcing of a Zambian Company will not only empower youths but also play a key role in job creation.

Mr. Chabala said the Company has 180 employees and plans to increase the number to 320 as the company expands.

  2. Very soon this old hen Bo Inonge will be gone August is just a few months….wasted years indeed with nothing to show in her homeland. I dont know what it is with Zambian leaders appointed old people look at Malawi which is a shining example of nurturing young leaders!!

