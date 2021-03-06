Kitwe United’s FAZ Super Division stay is looking very precarious after losing for a four successive league game on Saturday.

Chingalika fell 1-0 at Garden Park to visiting Green Eagles as their search for an elusive first league win of the 2020/2021 season continues after 21 games played on 8 points with thirteen matches left for them to save their souls.

Eagles’ defender Warren Kunda’s superb glancing header off an Emmanuel Mukosha free-kick in the 33rd minute to hand Eagles their first 3 points in three games in which period they managed to collect 2 points.

The result put ninth placed Eagles on 28 points and back in the Confederation Cup qualification race and now sit three points behind third placed Forest Rangers who are tied on 31 points with Buildcon and Kabwe Warriors in the top five.

Eagles ‘ win comes just four days after they were crushed 3-1 at home by Green Buffaloes.

Meanwhile, 12th positioned Buffaloes failed to build on that victory in Choma following a 2-1 home loss to Nkwazi in Lusaka.

Friday Samu equalized for Buffaloes in the 53rd minute after Crawford Mwaba had given Nkwazi the lead.

But Christopher Zulu ensured Nkwazi got the 3 points in the 68th minute.

Buffaloes have 22 points while Nkwazi are five points ahead at number 10.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 21

06/03/2021

Kitwe United 0-Green Eagles 1

Green Buffaloes 1-Nkwazi 2

07/03/2021

Forest Rangers-Young Green Eagles

Power Dynamos-Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants-Lusaka Dynamos

13h00: Prison Leopards-Indeni

15h00:Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United

POSTPONED:

Napsa Stars-Buildcon

Zanaco-Nkana

WEEK 19

10/03/2021

Power Dynamos-Prison Leopards

POSTPONED:

Lumwana Radiants-Nkana