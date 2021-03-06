9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 6, 2021
Winless Kitwe United’s Woes Continue

Kitwe United’s FAZ Super Division stay is looking very precarious after losing for a four successive league game on Saturday.
Chingalika fell 1-0 at Garden Park to visiting Green Eagles as their search for an elusive first league win of the 2020/2021 season continues after 21 games played on 8 points with thirteen matches left for them to save their souls.

Eagles’ defender Warren Kunda’s superb glancing header off an Emmanuel Mukosha free-kick in the 33rd minute to hand Eagles their first 3 points in three games in which period  they managed to collect  2 points.

The result put ninth placed Eagles on 28 points and back in the Confederation Cup qualification race and now sit three points behind third placed Forest Rangers who are tied on 31 points with Buildcon and Kabwe Warriors in the top five.

Eagles ‘ win comes just four days after they were crushed 3-1 at home by Green Buffaloes.

Meanwhile, 12th positioned Buffaloes failed to build on that victory in Choma following a 2-1 home loss to Nkwazi in Lusaka.

Friday Samu equalized for Buffaloes in the 53rd minute after Crawford Mwaba had given Nkwazi the lead.

But Christopher Zulu ensured Nkwazi got the 3 points in the 68th minute.
Buffaloes have 22 points while Nkwazi are five points ahead at number 10.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 21
06/03/2021
Kitwe United 0-Green Eagles 1
Green Buffaloes 1-Nkwazi 2
07/03/2021
Forest Rangers-Young Green Eagles
Power Dynamos-Red Arrows
Lumwana Radiants-Lusaka Dynamos
13h00: Prison Leopards-Indeni
15h00:Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United
POSTPONED:
Napsa Stars-Buildcon
Zanaco-Nkana
WEEK 19
10/03/2021
Power Dynamos-Prison Leopards
POSTPONED:
Lumwana Radiants-Nkana

