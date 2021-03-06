Zesco United have an opportunity to open a four-point lead on the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division table on Sunday when they visit Kabwe Warriors.

Zesco could benefit from second place Zanaco’s inactivity this weekend with whom they are now seemingly engaged with in the start of a two-horse race for the 2020/2021 league title.

Zanaco who are a point behind Zesco on 36 points are on break because opponents and Week 21 guest Nkana are heading to Egypt this Sunday for their CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener against Pyramids on March 10 in Cairo.

The onus is clearly now on Zesco to conjure a victory in Kabwe this Sunday knowing very well that, despite Zanaco’s status, the number two side still enjoys healthier goal difference.

“I think Zanaco has been consistent in the second round, they have been picking up points which is giving us competition so we have to compete because Zanaco has been scoring so many goals so we are trying to catch up in terms of goal difference between us and them,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said.

Zesco travel to Kabwe looking to become the first FAZ Super Division team this season to garner five successive league wins.

The Ndola side joined Prison Leopards as the only sides on four straight wins this season following last Wednesday’s 4-1 home victory over Lumwana Radiants.

Zesco will also be hoping to complete a double over Warriors after beating them 2-0 in the first leg on November 21 in Ndola.

But Zesco will head to Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium without midfielder Kelvin Mubanga who scored a brace in that first leg win.

Also out is defender Clement Mwape who has joined Mwila Phiri on Zesco’s injury list.

Meanwhile, victory in Kabwe will set-up a potentially explosive showdown when the league returns from the international break on April 3.

Zesco will host Zanaco that weekend after the latter humbled them 3-1 in the first leg on November 25 in Lusaka.