9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 18, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Hosts Sierra Leone in Friendly

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo Hosts Sierra Leone in Friendly
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo has secured an international friendly date against Sierra Leone in the build-up to their AFCON 2021 Group H qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said that the friendly match will be played in Lusaka on March 22.

“Sierra Leone will make a stopover in Lusaka en-route to Lesotho where they will face that country in Group L of the AFCON qualifier match on 27 March,”Kashala said.

The game will be a 21h00 kickoff and will be played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo will host defending AFCON champions Algeria at the same venue on March 25 at 21h00 in their final Group H home match.

Thereafter Zambia will travel to Harare to play Zimbabwe in their closing Group H qualifier.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H with 3 points, one behind third positioned Botswana.

Zimbabwe are second on 5 points while Algeria have 10 points and have qualified to defend their title in Cameroon with two matches to spare.

Previous articleRotary-led Partners for a Malaria-Free Zambia awarded US$6 million to reduce burden of malaria in heavily affected districts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo Hosts Sierra Leone in Friendly

Chipolopolo has secured an international friendly date against Sierra Leone in the build-up to their AFCON 2021 Group H...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars Squander Lead, Nkana Continue to Stall

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana's 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign continued to stall while Napsa Stars missed an opportunity to collect their debut league phase win...
Read more

Nkana In Uphill Group D Battle Against Raja

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana will be seeking to collect their first points in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup when they host Moroccan side Raja Casablanca...
Read more

Napsa Stars Face Big Test Against JSK

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars on Wednesday afternoon face JS Kabylie (JSK) of Algeria in Lusaka on match-day-two of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage. Napsa are rock...
Read more

Copperbelt DIV 1: Mutundo Stars Beat Jumulo in Kitwe Derby to Go Top

Feature Sports sports - 2
Mutondo Stars have shot to the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table after edging Kitwe rivals Jumulo FC 1-0 in a Kitwe...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.