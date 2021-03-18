Chipolopolo has secured an international friendly date against Sierra Leone in the build-up to their AFCON 2021 Group H qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said that the friendly match will be played in Lusaka on March 22.

“Sierra Leone will make a stopover in Lusaka en-route to Lesotho where they will face that country in Group L of the AFCON qualifier match on 27 March,”Kashala said.

The game will be a 21h00 kickoff and will be played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo will host defending AFCON champions Algeria at the same venue on March 25 at 21h00 in their final Group H home match.

Thereafter Zambia will travel to Harare to play Zimbabwe in their closing Group H qualifier.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H with 3 points, one behind third positioned Botswana.

Zimbabwe are second on 5 points while Algeria have 10 points and have qualified to defend their title in Cameroon with two matches to spare.