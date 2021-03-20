A Non-governmental Organization Uzipalila Integrated project in partnership with the Global Toilet Association of Finland has embarked on a 1.3 million Pound project in 16 districts across the country to promote eco sanitation through urine diversion and dry toilets.

Uzipalile Chief Executive Officer, Kafula Daka said the project seeks to contribute to community livelihood through the use of dry sanitation to produce fertilizer for Agriculture.

“The idea behind the urine diversion and dry toilets is to improve hygiene and sanitation and without using water. This tends to cut down on the cost of sanitation while at the same time producing fertilizers by creating urea from the urine and D Compound from the Faeces,” he said.

Speaking during a baseline orientation program in Luanshya today, Mr Daka said the project implemented through the Zambia Dry Sanitation program will compliment government strategy of open defecation that was launched in 2018.

The NGO which is working in partnership with the Ministry of youth, sport and Child Development is in the district to conduct a baseline study to identify linkages and partnership with desired stakeholders.

“The program which will run from 2021 to 2024 will seeks to contribute to expediting the process of a free defecation community by 2030,” said Mr Daka.

He disclosed that the project will target three districts in the Copperbelt including Luanshya, Ndola and Mpongwe districts.

“ We were guided by the local Water , Sanitation, Hygiene, Education Committees, chiefs and other community groups in various districts in identifying the areas of need and identification of open defecation communities here in Luanshya district we shall focus on Kafubu farming Block and Kawama townships were we will be conducting a baseline study to kick start the project,” he said.

And Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe said government is committed to collaborating with non-governmental organizations who are promoting sustainable sanitation management services to the people of Zambia in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number six.

“The vision of Zambia is a nation of healthy and productive people. Therefore the idea of the project is to help people manage sanitation effectively, in order to improve people’s livelihood,” he said.

He added that the project will also provide sustainable sanitation and hygiene infrastructure and education for both urban and rural communities.

And Luanshya District Livestock Coordinator Thomas Banda said the project once harnessed can be useful for fish farmers in increasing nutritional value in fish feed.