Monday, March 22, 2021
General News
Kapiri-mposhi roads to receive facelift

Government has awarded a K119 million tender to two contractors to rehabilitate a total of 200 Kilometers of feeder roads in Kapiri Mposhi district.

The feeder roads to be rehabilitated include those leading to all the three chiefdom palaces namely Chipepo, Nkole and Mukonchi in the district.

Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Public Relations Officer, Chris Mulaliki has disclosed the development to ZANIS today.

Mr Mulaliki said the scope of the road works comprise full gravelling, repair and installation of new culverts and bridges on the targeted roads.

” The feeder road rehabilitation is going to be financed by the central government. This involves working on the feeder roads which have been in deplorable state for quite a while,” Mr Mulaliki said.

Mr Mulaliki noted that the rehabilitation of feeder roads in the rural parts of the district, will ease movement of farming inputs and create better market opportunities for agricultural produce in the area.

” The development of feeder roads is key in driving the government’s economic diversification agenda through the agriculture sector and we want to commend government for considering the district with this project because as a district, we rely so much on agriculture,” Mr Mulaliki said.

He urged the beneficiary communities to guard the roads against vandals once worked on.

Teviem Enterprises LTD and Luvias LTD have been contracted to undertake the road rehabilitation project.

