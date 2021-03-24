9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
General News
Opposition condemn church mother bodies for rejecting cyber security bill

Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) President, Right Musoma has condemned some church mother bodies who wrote to President Edgar Lungu to discourage him from signing the Cyber security and Cyber-crimes bill.

“I am disappointed with the three church mother bodies who wrote to the Republican President to discourage him from signing the cyber bill,” he said.

Mr. Musoma explained that no clergy who means well for the Zambia people would stand against the signing of the bill.

He said the bill that awaits the President’s signature in order to be implemented, is a progressive bill.

Mr. Musoma said this during a press brief at Chrisma Hotel this morning.

“There has been an outcry from the Zambian citizens with regards to cyber-crimes and without the enactment of this bill, our people will remain vulnerable to the perpetrators of cyber-crimes. The President heard the cry of the people and together with the parliamentarians worked on a protective bill”, he explained.

According to Mr. Musoma, the people who are speaking against the bill are under instruction by some leaders of the opposition who have something to hide.

He advised church mother bodies to stick to their duty towards the nation without fear or favor for any political leader as this will disadvantage the interests of the people.

Mr. Musoma said the people have spoken through the Parliamentarians who voted for the bill and that he has no reasons for opposing the bill.

He said his party will not allow any political party or member of the Clergy to disadvantage the protection of the citizenry by blocking the implementation of the Cyber Bill.

