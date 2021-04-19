9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 19, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Over 2,000 vaccinated against Covid-19 in 5 days

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Health Over 2,000 vaccinated against Covid-19 in 5 days
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health will this week start distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to all provincial centres for the targeted priority population to access them.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka today, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the vaccines will be deployed to districts and administered to people identified as being at higher risk of contracting the Covid-19.

Dr. Chanda praised the general public for showing interest to get vaccinated and urged them not to panic but be calm as government is working round the clock to ensure that all eligible adults are vaccinated in line with the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“I wish to encourage everyone to trust the process as we have the interest of everyone eligible at hand and as more vaccines come into the country. It is our appeal that all eligible adults above the age of 18 years will eventually be vaccinated,” he said.

The minister has since assured Zambians that government and other stakeholders have embarked on an enhanced sensitization campaign to ensure that frontline workers such as health workers, teachers, security forces and others access the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda has warned of a third wave of the pandemic despite a drastic reduction in infections, hospitalisations and deaths in the country.

“We remain cautious of a possible upsurge and third wave of the pandemic, and we encourage everyone to continually comply to the prescribed public health measures and voluntarily and take the Covid-19 vaccine when the opportunity is presented to you,” said the minister.

He disclosed that 798 people were vaccinated on Sunday, April 18 in Lusaka, bringing the cumulative number of people inoculated against Covid-19 to 2,114 since the vaccination programme was launched five days ago.

Dr. Chanda said no severe and adverse effects have been detected and reported from people who got the Covid-19 jab so far.

And Dr. Chanda said 24 new cases of the Covid-19 virus were detected in seven districts out of 2,676 tests conducted in the last24 hours.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 90,942.

He said Kapiri Mposhi district recorded 12, Lusaka and Chibombo five each, Solwezi two, Nyimba, Isoka, Kitwe, Mansa and Mungwi districts each recorded one.

He said one Covid-19 patient died in Kitwe, bringing the cumulative Covid death toll to 1,236, with 691 deaths classified as Covid-19 deaths and 545 as Covid-19 associated deaths.

Dr. Chanda said 142 Covid-19 patients were discharged from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 88,860.

He said the country currently has 48 patients admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities with 37 on oxygen therapy and seven in critical condition.

He has since urged Zambians to continue to adhere to Covid-19 public health guidelines and measures by masking up, washing hands, maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowding and staying at home and seeking medical attention early.

Previous articlePolice IG warns politicians against alarming the public

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Over 2,000 vaccinated against Covid-19 in 5 days

The Ministry of Health will this week start distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to all provincial centres for the targeted...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Brazilian govt. commits US $ 75, 000 towards COVID-19 response in Zambia

Health Photo Editor - 11
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has praised the Brazilian Government for committing ,USD 75,000 towards the COVID-19 response in...
Read more

Govt receives USD 47.28m for Covid-19 response.

Health Photo Editor - 14
Government has secured about forty eighty million united states dollars USD 47.28m, from the Global fund ...
Read more

Haemophilia is another public health challenge needing attention– Capt. Mulenga

Health Photo Editor - 0
Government says it will continue attaching great importance to improving quality health care for all including those suffering from none-communicable diseases such as...
Read more

Third wave of COVID-19 more lethal – Chanda

Health Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has advised the general public to continue with the laid down COVID-19 guidelines in there arises a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.