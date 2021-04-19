The Ministry of Health will this week start distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to all provincial centres for the targeted priority population to access them.

In a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka today, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the vaccines will be deployed to districts and administered to people identified as being at higher risk of contracting the Covid-19.

Dr. Chanda praised the general public for showing interest to get vaccinated and urged them not to panic but be calm as government is working round the clock to ensure that all eligible adults are vaccinated in line with the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“I wish to encourage everyone to trust the process as we have the interest of everyone eligible at hand and as more vaccines come into the country. It is our appeal that all eligible adults above the age of 18 years will eventually be vaccinated,” he said.

The minister has since assured Zambians that government and other stakeholders have embarked on an enhanced sensitization campaign to ensure that frontline workers such as health workers, teachers, security forces and others access the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda has warned of a third wave of the pandemic despite a drastic reduction in infections, hospitalisations and deaths in the country.

“We remain cautious of a possible upsurge and third wave of the pandemic, and we encourage everyone to continually comply to the prescribed public health measures and voluntarily and take the Covid-19 vaccine when the opportunity is presented to you,” said the minister.

He disclosed that 798 people were vaccinated on Sunday, April 18 in Lusaka, bringing the cumulative number of people inoculated against Covid-19 to 2,114 since the vaccination programme was launched five days ago.

Dr. Chanda said no severe and adverse effects have been detected and reported from people who got the Covid-19 jab so far.

And Dr. Chanda said 24 new cases of the Covid-19 virus were detected in seven districts out of 2,676 tests conducted in the last24 hours.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 90,942.

He said Kapiri Mposhi district recorded 12, Lusaka and Chibombo five each, Solwezi two, Nyimba, Isoka, Kitwe, Mansa and Mungwi districts each recorded one.

He said one Covid-19 patient died in Kitwe, bringing the cumulative Covid death toll to 1,236, with 691 deaths classified as Covid-19 deaths and 545 as Covid-19 associated deaths.

Dr. Chanda said 142 Covid-19 patients were discharged from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 88,860.

He said the country currently has 48 patients admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities with 37 on oxygen therapy and seven in critical condition.

He has since urged Zambians to continue to adhere to Covid-19 public health guidelines and measures by masking up, washing hands, maintaining physical distance, avoiding crowding and staying at home and seeking medical attention early.