Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Latest MP to defect from UPND says "Bally" cannot fix Anything

United Party for National Development (UPND) Solwezi East Member of Parliament Hon Teddy Kasonso says it’s disillusioned to think that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema can fix anything.

Mr. Kasonso has admitted that governance is a serious and complex issue whose development is gradual.

Speaking when he officially defected to the Patriotic Front,Mr Kasonso said his defection is painful but very necessary in the interest of national development devoid of tribalism, regionalism and hatred which is what the UPND is known for.

He admitted further that the PF under President Lungu’s leadership has scored on many socioeconomic sectors and deserves to continue on such a trajectory.

“What will bally fix?he cannot fix anything” hon Kasonso said and emphasized that development cannot come at a goal.
He has since encouraged President Lungu not to be distracted by detractors but continue to deliver more development and unite the country beyond tribal and regional politics which is the DNA of the UPND.

He said he disagrees that the PF is not a party of national unity going by how it has embraced members from all regions across the country.

He said the PF has delivered and it is time to show the world “what you have done”.

“Chingola-Solwezi road is a good example of the good works under the PF” hon Kasonso said.

And Hon Kasonso has said the UPND does not have numbers to win this year’s general elections.

He said he will go flat out and give it “his best shot” to ensure President Lungu wins the August general elections.

He said President Lungu is Zambia’s best choice and has the experience of having worked with him for 6 years and knowing his capabilities.

