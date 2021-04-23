9.5 C
Lusambo Calls for the immediate demolition of a Structure Constructed at Kabwata Cultural Village Land

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has called for the immediate demolition of what he called an illegal structure constructed at Kabwata cultural village land in Lusaka.
Mr Lusambo said that the Lusaka City Council (LCC) should give him information on how a government’s piece land got allocated to a private developer.

Speaking when he toured the encroached sites in Lusaka yesterday , Mr Lusambo said he will not tolerate lawlessness in land allocation in the Province.

“Councilors everywhere are busy selling land, we don’t know where this anxiety of selling as a fast rate is coming from,” he said

The Minister also toured the Kabwata gym and highland flats car park where he called for preservation for open spaces in the city.

Mr Lusambo noted that the bare land at highland flats along Independence Avenue is not for sale as it belongs to Lusaka city council.

And Kabwata ward six councillor Longa Chiboboka said he is unaware of the construction of a building at Kabwata Cultural Village by a private developer as it did not pass through the council’s sittings.

“We have been accused of this land, which we did not even know the developer, we need you to help us establish how it was sold because this issue never passed through the council, ” Mr. Chiboboka said.

And Deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa said the council had earlier refused to sell the said piece of land because it was sitting on the national heritage land.

Indicating that the issue of allocating the Kabwata cultural village land came up in 2014, Mr. Shakafuswa said the local authority guided that the said piece of land remains government owned to preserve history.

“ Kabwata cultural village is part of the history of Zambia and our national culture” he said.

