Wednesday, May 5, 2021
General News
Govt doing everything possible to have safe drinking water for all – Nakachinda

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Raphael Nakacinda says his ministry remains committed to meet sanitation demands in accordance to population increase.

Mr Nakacinda explains that this will be done through the integrated small towns water supply and sanitation programme being rolled out in selected districts in the country..

“ Government through existing water and sanitation firms is doing everything possible to have safe drinking water provided to its citizens” he said.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mwinilunga district commissioner, Anort Mapulanga yesterday, the minister said it is the vision of President Edgar Lungu to see that every citizen in the country has access to safe and clean drinking water and adequate sanitation services and facilities.

He observed that Mwinilunga district is experiencing population increase following the discovery of gold in the area hence the need for utility firms to plan ahead in terms of provision of water and sanitation services.

“That is why I have come, so I am in the district to check on the progress of the programmes that my ministry is under taking and check other programs that can be worked on”, Mr Nakacinda said.

And Mwinilunga district commissioner, Anort Mapulanga says his office is grateful to the central government’s efforts in the water sector as evidenced by the connection of Kabanda and Kawiko compounds to the water network and construction of a dam in Kawiko area.

Mr Mapulanga requested the ministry of water development, sanitation and environmental protection to consider embarking on more developments in water harvesting and conservation.

While in the district the minister checked on the construction of Kawiko dam and the operations at the water intake plant.

