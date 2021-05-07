FAZ National Women’s League side Nkana Queens have received a donation of jerseys, football nets, boots and balls from Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo.

Kalobo handed over the donation to Nkana Queens during a ceremony held at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

“I want you girls to take football seriously. Be disciplined if you are to go far in your career, without discipline you won’t go anywhere,” Kalobo told the players.

Team Manager Christopher Mwewa thanked Kalobo for the gesture.

“We are grateful to Honourable Pavyuma Kalobo for the donation. The MP has contributed a lot in the running of women’s football,” Mwewa said.

“We want more people and companies to come and support us. It is not easy to run a football team,” he said.

Nkana Queens is one of the 14 teams that have this year constituted the first ever National Women’s Football League in Zambia.