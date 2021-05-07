9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Queens FC Receive Donation From Wusakile MP

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Nkana Queens FC Receive Donation From Wusakile MP
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ National Women’s League side Nkana Queens have received a donation of jerseys, football nets, boots and balls from Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo.

Kalobo handed over the donation to Nkana Queens during a ceremony held at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

“I want you girls to take football seriously. Be disciplined if you are to go far in your career, without discipline you won’t go anywhere,” Kalobo told the players.

Team Manager Christopher Mwewa thanked Kalobo for the gesture.

“We are grateful to Honourable Pavyuma Kalobo for the donation. The MP has contributed a lot in the running of women’s football,” Mwewa said.

“We want more people and companies to come and support us. It is not easy to run a football team,” he said.

Nkana Queens is one of the 14 teams that have this year constituted the first ever National Women’s Football League in Zambia.

Previous articleKonkola Blades Eye Glory in Copperbelt Cup Final

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Queens FC Receive Donation From Wusakile MP

FAZ National Women’s League side Nkana Queens have received a donation of jerseys, football nets, boots and balls from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Konkola Blades Eye Glory in Copperbelt Cup Final

Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades have another opportunity to win a trophy in several years when they face Ndola United in the 2021 FAZ Provincial Cup final...
Read more

Red Hot Zesco United Visit Tricky Nkwazi

Sports sports - 0
Leaders Zesco United have a chance to go 12 points clear at the top of the FAZ Super Division when they face unpredictable Nkwazi...
Read more

Quality of Sports Administrators Worries Mamelodi

Sports sports - 3
Iconic football consultant Ashford Mamelodi says some people running the sport in Africa have no idea about administration. Mamelodi, from Botswana, is currently in the...
Read more

CAF Postpones 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sports sports - 1
The Africa Zone FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group stage qualifiers have been postponed yet again. CAF confirmed in a statement on May 6 that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.