Thursday, May 13, 2021
FAZ warns against incessant public attacks on referees

By Chief Editor
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Adrian Kashala has disclosed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken interest in the case of Nkana Queens Football Club attacking match officials during a league match.

Kashala indicated that CAF has written to FAZ to provide answers on the attack of match officials by Nkana Queens players and officials during the league match against ZISD.

Kashala added that CAF Referees Manager Eddie Maillet wrote to FAZ saying that the Refereeing Board as well as security have taken interest in the Zambian case.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, FAZ General Secretary urged football administrators and officials to air their grievances using the right channels.

Kashala noted that the Association was aware of the growing attacks on match officials during and after football matches which has opened the game to public ridicule.

Kashala noted that this has led to the growing number of officials that are routinely making comments thereby bringing the game in bad light.

“We wish to remind our members that they are all bound by rules and are not at liberty to liberally attack match officials publicly. This trend is slowly getting out of hand and must be checked,” Mr. Kashala stated.

He further urged those claiming corruption against match officials to back their claims with evidence which should be handed over to the relevant bodies.

FAZ General Secretary assured that this does not in any way suggest that referees are above board but must be censured or punished within the football rules.

He reiterated that FAZ will commit to ensure that referees are well qualified to meet the high demands of the game.

Previous articleKonkola Blades Reclaim FAZ Div 1 Top Spot

