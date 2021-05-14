9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 14, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

No more playing of national anthem instrumentally but should be physically sung – PS

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics No more playing of national anthem instrumentally but should be physically sung...
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga has urged residents in the province to ensure that they sing verbally the Zambia National Anthem in order to acquaint themselves with its contents and understand the meaning of the song.

Captain Mulenga has since directed that the national anthem should not be guided using an audio or instrumental but should be sung vocally during government meetings.

Capt Mulenga said he has noted with dismay that a number of people do not know all the verses of the national anthem hence hide in the played audios during meetings.

“Most of us only know the first verses and chorus of the national anthem which we are used to sing. It is high time that we stuck to the guidance that cabinet gave of singing the entire song,” he said.

Capt Mulenga said as a result, people do not understand and know the meaning of the words contained in the national anthem hence the need for it to be verbally sung.

He said the national anthem has meaning to the country and its people, and is among the attributes that makes one to be identified as a true Zambian.

The PS stated that Zambians ought to be proud of themselves and hold dearly the national anthem by singing it with pride and confidence.

Previous articleUse empowerment funds to reduce poverty – PS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

No more playing of national anthem instrumentally but should be physically sung – PS

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga has urged residents in the province to ensure that they sing verbally the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Use empowerment funds to reduce poverty – PS

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 3
Chinsali District Commissioner, Mary Chifuna has called on cooperatives that received empowerment funds in the area from President Edgar Lungu to expand their businesses...
Read more

Chilufya Tayali granted Bail in his defamation case against President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to the defamation of the President. Mr Tayali has been...
Read more

I have unfished business in Kasenengwa cries outgoing MP

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 7
Out-going Kasenengwa Member of Parliament Sensio Banda has expressed deep disappointment with the Patriotic Front (PF) party for not adopting him to recontest his...
Read more

UK pledge support towards electoral process

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 12
The United Kingdom has pledged commitment to support the upcoming election process by working together with all Zambians in ensuring free, fair, credible and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.