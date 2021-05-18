The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu has made a wise decision to appoint Professor Nkandu Luo as running mate.

Hon Mwamba says Prof Luo she is equal to the task to ensure that the country is taken to a higher level.

Speaking when launched campaigns in Kasama yesterday, Hon Mwamba is confident that the former Livestock and Fisheries Minister and Munali Constituency Member of Parliament will deliver.

He says it is therefore important that the ruling party members and all electorates respect the decision the Head of State has made.

“We should all support and respect the decision of the President. Prof Luo has what it takes to work tirelessly to take this country to the next level,” he says.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwamba appealed to electorates to vote for His Excellency President Dr Lungu and all adopted candidates.

He says the electorates should not make mistakes to vote for any other political party.

Hon Mwamba also encouraged people in Kasama to vote for Kasama Central Constituency aspiring candidate Sibongile Mwamba, Lukanshya Member of Parliamnet Pattrick Chisanga and Kasama Council Council Chaiperson candidate.

He says it will not make sense to only vote for His Excellency President Dr Lungu and leave out his adopted candidates.

Hon Mwamba also promised to maximise votes for the Head of State.

He says he will campaign vigorously across the country to ensure that His Excellency President Dr Lungu retain in power.