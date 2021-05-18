9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

We should all support and respect the decision of the President, Prof Luo has what it takes-GBM

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines We should all support and respect the decision of the President, ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu has made a wise decision to appoint Professor Nkandu Luo as running mate.

Hon Mwamba says Prof Luo she is equal to the task to ensure that the country is taken to a higher level.

Speaking when launched campaigns in Kasama yesterday, Hon Mwamba is confident that the former Livestock and Fisheries Minister and Munali Constituency Member of Parliament will deliver.

He says it is therefore important that the ruling party members and all electorates respect the decision the Head of State has made.

“We should all support and respect the decision of the President. Prof Luo has what it takes to work tirelessly to take this country to the next level,” he says.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwamba appealed to electorates to vote for His Excellency President Dr Lungu and all adopted candidates.
He says the electorates should not make mistakes to vote for any other political party.

Hon Mwamba also encouraged people in Kasama to vote for Kasama Central Constituency aspiring candidate Sibongile Mwamba, Lukanshya Member of Parliamnet Pattrick Chisanga and Kasama Council Council Chaiperson candidate.

He says it will not make sense to only vote for His Excellency President Dr Lungu and leave out his adopted candidates.
Hon Mwamba also promised to maximise votes for the Head of State.

He says he will campaign vigorously across the country to ensure that His Excellency President Dr Lungu retain in power.

Previous articleWhat it will take to create free, Independent and Professional Media after August 2021

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

We should all support and respect the decision of the President, Prof Luo has what it takes-GBM

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkandu Luo is Godfather of hate speech-UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the appointment of Nkandu Luo as PF Presidential running mate is sweet music to the UPND Alliance because...
Read more

It’s Lungu na Luo as President Lungu picks Nkandu Luo as running mate

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
President Edgar Lungu has adopted Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate for the August general elections. And the Electoral Commission of Zambia has accepted...
Read more

President Lungu thanks Vice President Inonge Wina for the services she rendered to Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
President Edgar Lungu has thanked Vice President Inonge Wina for the services she rendered to the country since he appointed her to the position...
Read more

Inonge Wina opts out of running mate race

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
Vice-PresidentMrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina has announced her decision not to be considered as a running mate to President Edgar Lungu for the August General...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.