Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 10, 2021
No child will be left behind in the provision of quality education – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that no child will be left behind in the provision of quality education.

Speaking when he inspected Kafunkha Day Secondary school in Katete district, Eastern Province, President Lungu said the ruling PF’s agenda is anchored on the people.

President Lungu said what the people of Katete are seeing in the district is an example of the unprecedented development across the country.

“Our development is anchored on the people and development is based on what the people want and we have taken this country to greater heights in terms of development, “President Lungu said.

“We have done our level best, development has no finishing line and for balancing sake, we have to listen to the people, “the Head of State said.

And President Lungu reminded Zambians that even good economies across the world are struggling.

“Even good economies in the world are struggling, what about Zambia,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu inspecting Kafunkha Day Secondary school in Katete district, Eastern Province
Meanwhile, Chief Mbang’ombe of the Chewa people of Katete and Sinda Districts of Eastern Province has appealed to President Edgar Lungu for a boarding school in his chiefdom.

The chief observed the long distances between schools in his chiefdom as a danger to girl child education.

He said wide spaces existing between each school pose a danger to a girl child who has to walk long distances to reach the nearest school.

The traditional leader made the appeal when the Head of State paid a courtesy call on him at Kafunkha Day Secondary School, in Katete today.

“There is no boarding school in my chiefdom and the day schools in the area are widely spaced, disadvantaging the girl child due to distance,” he said.

President Lungu inspecting Kafunkha Day Secondary school in Katete district, Eastern Province
Chief Mbang’ombe also appealed for teachers’ houses in the schools around his chiefdom as most are forced to commute making it difficulty especially in the rainy season as some roads become impassable.

And President Edgar Lungu assured chief Mbang’ombe that Kafunkha Day secondary will be turned into a boarding school to accommodate the girl child while plans to construct a boarding school in the area will be initiated as land is readily available.

“We will work towards constructing a boarding school here at Kafunkha Day Secondary school, the head teacher has told me there is plenty of space here, so in terms of planning we will change. So we will work together to make this a boarding school, so that the girl child is not left behind in accessing quality education,” he said.

