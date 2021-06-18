9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Dr Kaunda was a significant figure in the history of the continent-UN Rep to Zambia

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Dr Kaunda was a significant figure in the history of the continent-UN...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Nations in Zambia says it has received with deep regret and sadness news of the death of Zambia’s First Republican President who was the last surviving founder of the Organisation of African Unity, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

UN Resident Coordinator in Zambia, Coumba Mar Gadio says the United Nations notes Dr. Kaunda’s contributions to the liberation struggle in Africa that led to political independence in many countries.

Dr Gadio says this is inclusive of the generous support to thousands of refugees escaping conflict in their own land.

She says Dr Kaunda was a significant figure in the history of the continent.

Dr Gadio told ZNBC News in a statement that among Dr Kaunda’s many legacies, the UN remembers and celebrates Dr Kaunda’s decades long support to the fight against the HIV and AIDS pandemic at a time when few were willing to speak out publicly.

She added that Dr Kaunda’s unwavering and high-level leadership helped break down taboos and stigma, and undoubtedly saved many lives.

Dr Gadio says the UN joins the immediate family and the Government and people of Zambia in mourning the passing of a great statesman and son of Africa.

Dr Kaunda served as an Ambassador for the Brothers for Life campaign to encourage more men to be tested for HIV, and in 2018 was presented with a UNAIDS Leadership Award for his remarkable contribution.

Previous articleODE TO KENNETH DAVID BUCHIZYA KAUNDA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Dr Kaunda was a significant figure in the history of the continent-UN Rep to Zambia

The United Nations in Zambia says it has received with deep regret and sadness news of the death of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo dies

General News editor - 19
Veteran Police officer and Former Inspector General of Police Ephraim Mateyo has succumbed to COVID-19. He passed away at Maina Soko Military Hospital in...
Read more

Government orders the Closure of Schools and Bars, Bars to only operate on weekends

General News Chief Editor - 29
Government has directed the closure of Primary and Secondary schools for 21 days among other heightened interventions to mitigate further escalation of COVID-19 cases...
Read more

Let’s reflect day of African child achievements-ZANEC

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has said the celebration of the day of the African child calls for serious introspection and commitment towards...
Read more

DMMU to meet funeral expenses for Mungwi accident victims

General News Photo Editor - 8
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) will take up funeral expenses for all the 18 people who died in an accident today in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.