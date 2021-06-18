The United Nations in Zambia says it has received with deep regret and sadness news of the death of Zambia’s First Republican President who was the last surviving founder of the Organisation of African Unity, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

UN Resident Coordinator in Zambia, Coumba Mar Gadio says the United Nations notes Dr. Kaunda’s contributions to the liberation struggle in Africa that led to political independence in many countries.

Dr Gadio says this is inclusive of the generous support to thousands of refugees escaping conflict in their own land.

She says Dr Kaunda was a significant figure in the history of the continent.

Dr Gadio told ZNBC News in a statement that among Dr Kaunda’s many legacies, the UN remembers and celebrates Dr Kaunda’s decades long support to the fight against the HIV and AIDS pandemic at a time when few were willing to speak out publicly.

She added that Dr Kaunda’s unwavering and high-level leadership helped break down taboos and stigma, and undoubtedly saved many lives.

Dr Gadio says the UN joins the immediate family and the Government and people of Zambia in mourning the passing of a great statesman and son of Africa.

Dr Kaunda served as an Ambassador for the Brothers for Life campaign to encourage more men to be tested for HIV, and in 2018 was presented with a UNAIDS Leadership Award for his remarkable contribution.