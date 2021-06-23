9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Rupiah Banda is well – Govt

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics Rupiah Banda is well - Govt
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has dispelled rumours circulating on social media platforms alleging that Zambia’s fourth republican president Rupiah Banda has died.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says the rumour is unfounded as the former Head of State is in good health and is not admitted to any health facility whether locally or abroad.

Mr. Malupenga has since advised everyone to use social media with greater responsibility in these difficult times especially when the country is experiencing increased deaths due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The Permanent Secretary has urged all citizens to continue mourning the nation’s founding father Kenneth Kaunda, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima and several others that have died in the recent past.

Mr. Malupenga has also appealed to the citizens to desist from abusing social media both within the country and abroad.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Previous articleConstitutional Court petitioned to compel the ECZ to cancel elections in constituencies where candidates have withdrawn, resigned or died

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Rupiah Banda is well – Govt

Government has dispelled rumours circulating on social media platforms alleging that Zambia’s fourth republican president Rupiah Banda has died. Ministry...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND’s move to resume campaigns is a sign of desperation-GBM

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 31
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Vice National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the move by UPND to resume campaigns is a sign...
Read more

Chief justice’s demise saddening – Vice President

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 11
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima. Mrs. Wina said the country has been robbed of...
Read more

House of Chiefs mourn KK

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 6
Lusaka, June 22, 2021, ZANIS----The House of Chiefs has mourned the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda who passed away on the 17th of...
Read more

Unity key to PF Victory, says Copperbelt PF Presidential Campaign Manager

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Campaign Manager Frank Ngambi has called for unity among party members to ensure all the 22 constituencies emerge...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.