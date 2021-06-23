Government has dispelled rumours circulating on social media platforms alleging that Zambia’s fourth republican president Rupiah Banda has died.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says the rumour is unfounded as the former Head of State is in good health and is not admitted to any health facility whether locally or abroad.

Mr. Malupenga has since advised everyone to use social media with greater responsibility in these difficult times especially when the country is experiencing increased deaths due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The Permanent Secretary has urged all citizens to continue mourning the nation’s founding father Kenneth Kaunda, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima and several others that have died in the recent past.

Mr. Malupenga has also appealed to the citizens to desist from abusing social media both within the country and abroad.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.