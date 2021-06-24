FORMER MINISTER of Finance Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda has noted that the fellowship and unity which Dr Kenneth Kaunda and other freedom fighters strongly stood for has become the treasured trademark of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Hon Chikwanda, who is also member of the PF’s highest decision making body – the Central Committee, said Zambians have also observed the sense of fellowship and compassion that have stood the party President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu in good stead as a candidate in the August 12 General Elections hence his high approval rating in the party.

In an article posted on PF’s social media pages Mr Chikwanda said that that President Lungu has been to all parts of Zambia without a chip on his shoulder and with no pomposity or arrogance hence it was not wrong for the PF to request for space from other parties for its chosen candidate.

“All parties have unrestricted leeway to choose their presidential candidates. In accordance with the wishes of the party structures, the Patriotic Front assigned the honour of Presidential candidate to Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Hon Chikwanda said.

He has advised other parties to brush up the images of their candidates as a barrage of obscenities and spates of vile campaigns anchored on malice and hatred without development roadmaps and scripts were only a waste of opportunity.

MCC Chikwanda stated that Zambians were facing incredible hardships resultant from inflationary spirals that are largely exchange rate induced and only the PF has a proven capacity to address that efficiently and effectively.

“Only a serious party like the PF with a proven track record of performance and successful fostering of national togetherness can ensure the much needed way forward for Zambia,” Hon Chikwanda added.

And MCC Chikwanda noted that Zambia has massive land resources to deepen and deliver development to uplift people from abominable poverty levels in the shortest time possible.

He pointed out that the diversification agenda from mineral dependency to the agro sector (and other sectors) currently being implemented by the PF government as having endless potential when fully exploited.

Meanwhile, Hon Chikwanda has called on politicians of all political parties to join hands to foster the freedom of the Zambian people which he said must be accompanied by a profound sense of duty and responsibility to the nation.

“We are in the midst of electioneering. It does not matter that some political parties have scanty opportunities; the many lofty ideas articulated by different candidates can be part of the enormous reservoir of ideas. What is needed is avoiding disturbing the peace and tranquillity that is a common property of Zambians and a useful legacy to posterity,” he said.