9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Remembering the Day Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda Gave Us Guns

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Columns Remembering the Day Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda Gave Us Guns
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Mapanza H Nkwilimba

My studies were briefly interrupted in second year. Military duties were calling. Going to “war” was not something that I had anticipated. Thanks to student leaders’ enthusiasm for what I saw as an adventure. I was being “conscripted” into the “green army”.

Zimbabwe (Rhodesia then) was fighting for independence from settler regime led by Ian Smith. The Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) led by Joshua Nkomo was based in Zambia. One of their camps was in Chikumbi, 28 kilometres north of Lusaka, the Capital City.

On 19th October 1978, the Rhodesian military made a dazzling entry into Zambia in the afternoon. Witnesses talked about seeing four jets and three Chinook helicopters bombing the camp in Chikumbi. About 300 ZAPU men were killed and many wounded. The wounded were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

On 20th October 1978 Union leaders addressed students at the University of Zambia (UNZA). Student anger on the bombing was not only directed at Ian Smith and his regime in Rhodesia but also at the “imperialists” in the West. After the address we headed to the British and American Embassies where we protested. One student removed the Union Jack from the wall of the British Embassy. After protesting at the two embassies, overzealous students influenced the protesters to go to State House. We jammed traffic on Independence Avenue as we trotted and jumped to State House shouting:

“We want war. Give us guns.”

President Kenneth Kaunda did not only address us, he also granted our request for guns. We were to be mobilised immediately and join the fight to protect Zambia. We walked back to the University campus. Many students were not as excited as they had been earlier on. I heard some students complaining. Suddenly, it had downed on them that they had overstretched our purpose for the protest. They didn’t want the war and guns, after all.

On our way to the campus we met a Land Rover carrying officers from the Zambia Air Force. Some students decided to let it off on the officers. They harassed and mocked them:

“Where were you?” (when foreign planes entered Zambian airspace) They demanded answers.

Foreign military planes had entered the country and bombed Rhodesian freedom fighters. Not a single Zambian jet scrambled the airspace. Zambian planes sat like lame ducks on the ground. I can only imagine complex issues that could have surrounded offering refuge to the freedom fighters.

The night of 20th October 1978 saw many young men hoping from room to room in October Residence. They were saying good byes to their girl-friends. Only men would be mobilized to fight for Zambia’s protection from aggressors.

Military trucks rolled on campus in the morning of 21st October 1978. We were on our way to Chindwin Barracks in Kabwe. At about 13.00 hours, news broadcast from either Salisbury (Harare now) or Pretoria mentioned the convoy taking students to Kabwe. It went like: “The most intelligent Zambian army is on its way to Kabwe.” Was that sarcasm? I felt vulnerable and unprotected. There was possibility that the Ian Smith insurgents could fly into the country at will and do whatever they wanted to do with impunity. They could shower our convoy with bombs…

From a book being written by Mapanza H Nkwilimba

Previous articleAVAP Accuses Political Leaders of Funding Violence

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Remembering the Day Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda Gave Us Guns

By Mapanza H Nkwilimba My studies were briefly interrupted in second year. Military duties were calling. Going to “war” was...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Threat Of Harmful Development On The Zambezi River Basin

Columns editor - 13
It is with great concern that it has come to our attention that on the 7th May 2021 Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) issued...
Read more

MMD oppose moving KK’s body around the country

Columns editor - 22
OUR POSITION ON THE CURRENT COVID CRISIS AND KKs BODY GOING TO THE 10 PROVINCES! We are faced with one of the worst catastrophic waves...
Read more

Kakoma Kanganja – The Deserving Sacrificial Lamb for PF Violence

Columns Chief Editor - 20
By Dr Parkie Mbozi IN CASE you did not know, Inspector General of police has been admonished and given ultimatums by his appointing authority,...
Read more

PF Should Bear the Blame for Violence

Columns Chief Editor - 38
By Henry Kyambalesa The Patriotic Front (PF), the ruling political party in Zambia, should bear the blame for all the socioeconomic ills currently facing the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.