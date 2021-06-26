9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 26, 2021
General News
Re-open Kalengwa mine – aspiring MP

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front Aspiring Member of Parliament for Mufumbwe Constituency, Davies Mbalau has appealed to the government and court of law to quicken the process of handling the ownership wrangles of Kalengwa Mine so that operations can resume.

Mr Mbalau told journalists in Mufumbwe today that the ownership issue between the Kalengwa Processing Zone – KPZ and the Moxico Resources Zambia has dragged yet the people of Mufumbwe and youth in particular are languishing in poverty due to lack of employment.

The Aspiring PF Candidate noted that the reopening of the Kalengwa Mine will transform the economy of Mufumbwe as there shall be money readily available in circulation within the District.

Mr Mbalau added that farmers will easily be able to sell their produce while small businesses will also be supported due to the availability of funds in circulation.

He bemoaned the hardships local young people go through hence the need for government and court of law to finalise the ownership case so that the Kalengwa Mine be re-opened.

And a local Youth Representative Kenneth Muhanga, has appealed to President Edgar Lungu and the court to dismiss the standing injunction which ordered the Kelangwa Processing Zone – KPZ from resuming operations thereby denying young people an opportunity for a better life.

Meanwhile, Kalengwa Processing Zone Chief Security Officer, Ernest Musonoyi says his Organisation is ready to resume works on site once the case is out of court.

Mr Musonoyi said Kalengwa Processing Zone has so far employed more than 50 youths while more youths will be employed once the operations are allowed to resume.

