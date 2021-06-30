-Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has said government attaches great importance to working with the church in promoting peace and unity in the country.

Mr. Mangimela said the church does not only transform the spiritual lives of people but also imparts good morals and values in people through the promotion of peace and unity.

This, he said enhances social and economic development of the country.

The Permanent Secretary said this in Solwezi during the official opening of the newly constructed ultra-modern Bethel Evangelical Church in Zambia.

Mr. Mangimela has since called on the church to continue preaching peace even as the country heads towards the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“As government, we recognize and appreciate the efforts being made by the church in promoting peace and unity and we urge you to continue doing the same even as the country heads towards the August 12 general elections,” he said.

He emphasized the need for people not to take the peace and unity the country has continued to enjoy for granted, adding that Zambia has been a shining example of a beacon of peace for other countries.

Mr. Mangimela said government stands ready to supporting and partnering with the church in spearheading economic development and providing improved service delivery in various social and economic sectors.

“Let us work together to build not only the Christian values and principles in our citizens but also in developing our province and the country as a whole,” he said.

Speaking earlier Solwezi Bethel Evangelical in Zambia Church Bishop, Chrispine Lutuna thanked President Edgar Lungu for the financial support towards the construction of the ultra-modern church building.

Bishop Lutuna, who described the event as momentous, said the church is now being made relevant to the spiritual needs of the community in the district considering the growing population and increased demand for spiritual healing among the people.

“We are so grateful to President Lungu for the support he rendered towards the construction of this building, he made a contribution of K150, 000 following his pledge when he worshipped here during his visit to Solwezi in 2019,” he said.

Bishop Lutuna said the church is highly indebted to all other people who contributed to the completion of the church building.