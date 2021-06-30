Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Overuse of vulgar language was unnecessary.

Tom: “Strange things happen to men when they smell that much cash.”

H: “I can do in two days what you wish you could have done in two years.”

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA