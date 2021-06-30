9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Movie review : Wrath Of Man

By staff
46 views
0
Entertainment News Movie review : Wrath Of Man
staff

Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

PROS

CONS

  • Overuse of vulgar language was unnecessary.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Tom: “Strange things happen to men when they smell that much cash.”

H: “I can do in two days what you wish you could have done in two years.”

CONCLUSSION

 

RATING

3 out of 5

 

BY KAPA KAUMBA

Previous articleSolwezi council to punish defiant bar owners

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Movie review : Wrath Of Man

Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chembomusic is not scared of drowning!

Entertainment News staff - 3
  Zambian born singer/songwriter/Actress Chembomusic, has new music! After a 2 year hiatus she is back with her heartfelt pop ballad 'DROWNING'. The song was...
Read more

Macky 2 dedicates the song ‘Sancho’ to parents

Entertainment News staff - 6
Macky 2 released the song 'Sancho' as a dedication to the sacrifices Parents make for their children. "You can't empathize until you put yourself in...
Read more

Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils ‘Energy’ music video

Entertainment News staff - 7
Chisenga (formerly known as C.R.I.S.I.S ) unveils 'Energy' music video. which features Kuda Mic and Qzee. Directed by Eli for Flashlight Photography and CHISENGA for Diamond Chain Media...
Read more

Ivanka Bianca unveils ‘On a mission’ music video

Entertainment News staff - 6
Ivanka Bianca released the music video for 'On a mission' , that features Bow Chase. 'On a mission' is a hip-hop song talking about...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.