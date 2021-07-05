The Ministry of Health says it is disappointed with nightclubs and bars in Lusaka and other parts of the country that are defying the order to operate on take away basis as earlier directed, on account of high numbers in new COVID- 19 infections and deaths currently being reported.

Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama says his ministry has taken action to revoke the licenses of business premises that have been found defaulting on the given guidelines.

The Permanent Secretary in a statement to the media yesterday has also warned of stern action against those flouting the directives.

“We will not put the lives of the members of the public at risk just because of a few selfish individuals who would rather put their businesses first before the safety of the public.

” We equally urge members of the public to introspect and avoid these supper spreader activities, ” he said.

On the COVID-19 vaccination , the Permanent Secretary has also announced that the country will be receiving 228, 000 additional doses of AstraZeneca tomorrow Monday 5th July, 2021 adding that the anticipated vaccines will arrive at 14:25 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport aboard Emirates.

“The government of the Republic Zambia under the leadership of his excellency the President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is profoundly grateful to the French government for the donation of the Vaccines, ” he stated.

Meanwhile, the overall number of reported COVID -19 cases this week which stands at 15,714 indicate a reduction in comparison to last week’s 19,535 cases.

Overall positivity has rate has also dropped from last week’s 26% to 24%.

The number of deaths which stands at 421 in the last week as compared to 378 cases in the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 1,795 confirmed COVID – 19 cases out of 7,531 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative total to 164, 282.

COVID -19 deaths were 46, the lowest number in the last two weeks.

116 people were discharged from isolation centres and 2,132 from home management, bring the cumulative number of recoveries to 143, 128.