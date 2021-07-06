Former Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) president Reuben Lifuka has praised President Edgar Lungu for his commitment to the fight against corruption.

Mr Lifuka hailed President Lungu for his commitment to the fight against corruption and championing the anti-graft crusade.

Mr Lifuka cited the prosecution and subsequent sentencing of former Community Development Minister, Emerine Kabanshi in connection with the abuse and misapplication of Social Cash Transfer funds as a boost to the anti-graft crusade.

Mr Lifuka described President Lungu as a visionary leader who knows all corners of Zambia and taken development to all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Lifuka also singled out President Lungu as the best suited candidate for the forthcoming general elections adding that he has done his best to deserve re-election.

Mr Lifuka told ZANIS that President Lungu already knows the challenges facing the people of Zambia and that he is better-placed to address them.

‘’it is important for the electorate to carefully scrutinize all candidates contesting in the forthcoming general election to avoid electing inexperienced leaders,” Mr Lifuka noted.

Mr Lifuka disclosed that once citizens vote for wrong leaders, they will have to endure bad leadership for five years before they are given another opportunity to change government.

Rueben Lifuka is a former president for Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) and he also served as Technical Committee to drafting a new Zambian Constitution