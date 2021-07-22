Acting United Party for National Development (UPND) Elections Chairperson, says the failure by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to adhere to the agreed date for the commencement of accreditation of polling agents is a PF ploy aimed at disadvantaging the UPND.

The ECZ had on 14th of this month indicated that it had on 1st of July commenced the accreditation of polling agents, but that when he made a follow to up to the ECZ over the issue, he was told that the Commission was still training its officers.

He charged that the ECZ’s insistence that the exercise would commence on Monday next week was evident that the Commission was accrediting PF “behind curtains”.

He called on Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano to issue an instruction for Electoral officers in each district that nothing had changed over the agreed date for the commencement of the exercise.

He also appealed to issue a comprehensive statement regarding news making rounds on social media to the effect that polling agents would be required to have a COVID-19 certificate in order to be allowed inside polling stations.