Scheduled to run for close to 400 kilometers from Chipata to Luangwa Bridge in Luangwa District, Morgan ‘Katatala’ Banda says his next long run is aimed at raising awareness on violence-free campaigns ahead of the 12 August polls.

ZANIS reports that Banda revealed this when he was welcome by his traditional leadership at Chief Chanje’s palace in Chipangali District.

Several people gathered at Chief Chanje’s palace to listen to Mr. Banda who narrated his exciting story after running from Chipata to the country’s Capital.

Soon after his arrival in Lusaka, Mr. Banda received accolades from not only government officials but the general public who awarded him several gifts and cash.

And announcing his next ran for the violence-free campaign ahead of the August 12 general elections, Banda re-emphasized that Zambians should always remember to guards the nation’s peace which they must jealously protect.

He charged that One Zambia, One Nation motto, as advocated by late first President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda country apart from Zambia and so we must guard this nation jealously by conducting violence-free campaigns as the country draws near the polls,” Banda said.

And thanking Mr. Banda for promoting the chiefdom with what he has embarked on, Chief Chanje advised him to work with his Indunas to ensure they send messages of peace during this time of campaigns.

“When we think about people like Dr. Kaunda, they never used violence when they were fighting for the freedom of the country and so, we must emulate them, ” he says.

Meanwhile, there was jubilation at Chief Chanje’s palace when word went round that the man who ran from Chipata to Lusaka was in the chiefdom.

A lot of people thronged the palace to catch a glimpse of Morgan Banda who hails from Muzilwa village near the border with Malawi in Chief Chanje’s area.